Friday, February 7, 2025

Is Cancel Culture Back? DOGE Staffer Ousted over Racy Social Media Posts

'Dear Elon Musk, stop canceling your people...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Department of Government Efficiency
Department of Government Efficiency / IMAGE: @elonmusk via X

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump’s historic election win last November was said to represent a repudiation of cancel culture and the “woke” politics that have plagued the country since the Obama administration—so why did Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency just fire a staffer over controversial social media posts?

The Wall Street Journal’s Katherine Long—who, ironically, once worked at the U.S. Agency for International Development—first reported the news about the DOGE staffer’s firing Friday, revealing his identity as 25-year-old Marko Elez. According to the Journal, Elez ran a now-deleted social-media account that advocated racism and eugenics.

“Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool,” Elez’s account reportedly posted in July, according to the Journal.

“You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity,” the account reportedly wrote on X in September.

The Journal further noted that “the user appeared to have a special dislike for Indian software engineers.

“99% of Indian H1Bs will be replaced by slightly smarter LLMs, they’re going back don’t worry guys,” the user reportedly posted in December, referring to large language models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“Normalize Indian hate,” the account wrote the same month, according to the Journal, explaining that the tweet was referencing a post noting the prevalence of people from India in Silicon Valley.

Elez resigned after the Journal contacted the White House about the matter. He reportedly decline to comment, while DOGE hasn’t issued a public statement on the matter.

Elez’s resignation sparked right-wing backlash online.

“Dear Elon Musk, stop canceling your people,” Douglas Mackey, the former political dissident who faced federal charges for posting memes, posted on Twitter/X.

Slueths also quickly uncovered the background of Long, the journalist who wrote the story, revealing her to have worked for the USAID.

“That’s incredible. The journo who doxxed the DOGE staffer worked at 3 of the Top 4 Blobcraft Agencies I stress in lectures do organized political warfare as intelligence work: USAID, State, and DOD’s Political-Military branch,” said right-wing pundit and intelligence expert Mike Benz. “Literally the only resume point missing is CIA.”

The anonymous account Just Loki summed up the dismal situation in a nutshell: “I for one am less than thrilled that we have Central Asian intelligence assets posing as journalists trying to get special government employees fired because their handlers are trying to avoid budget cuts.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
