Trump: Zelenskyy Could End Russia-Ukraine War ‘If He Wants To’

'President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight...'

President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

(, The Center Square) Ahead of the summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders in Washington on Monday, President Donald Trump said Ukraine should give up efforts for NATO membership and Russian-annexed Crimea.

Zelenskyy jetted off to Washington over the weekend after Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska failed to produce an immediate ceasefire. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will join Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday afternoon for discussions with Trump.

Ironing out potential land swaps will be central to the meeting’s agenda. Putin and Trump have suggested that Ukraine cede land to Russia as part of a peace deal, but Zelenskyy has maintained his opposition to this.

Trump reiterated his position ahead of Monday’s meeting, saying Kyiv should relinquish efforts to regain control of its southern Crimean Peninsula, which Russian forces invaded in 2014. The peninsula has been a valuable asset to Moscow during the war.

After walking back his demand to Putin for an immediate ceasefire, Trump appeared to continue a shift in Putin’s direction by suggesting that Zelenskyy carries the burden of ending Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine.

“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump said.

The U.S. has previously maintained that the responsibility of ending the conflict lies with Russia because of its 2014 and 2022 invasions of Ukrainian territory. Zelenskyy responded to Trump’s shift in position on Sunday.

“Russia must end this war, which it itself started,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump also indicated that Ukraine should give up hope of joining NATO. Putin has long opposed Ukraine’s membership in the pact and has held this demand as part of a potential peace agreement.

Still, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Sunday that Ukraine would still be allowed security measures from NATO members, a key reason Ukraine sought membership. Witkoff reported that Putin agreed to this measure during Friday’s meeting in Alaska.

