Thursday, May 30, 2024

Trump: Voters Will Decide Guilt or Innocence in November

'Everyone knows what happened here. We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man. It's OK. I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our Constitution....'

Donald Trump and Todd Blanche
Donald Trump and Todd Blanche / IMAGE: @realdonaldtrump via Truth Social

(Dan McCaleb and Greg Bishop, The Center SquareA defiant former President Donald Trump said voters will decide his guilt or innocence in the November presidential election following his conviction Thursday on all counts by a New York City jury.

The jury found Trump guilty on 34 felony charges related to hush money paid to a former porn actress.

“This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge that was corrupt,” Trump said. “They wouldn’t give us a venue change. We were at 5% or 6% [support] in this district, in this area.”

He said the real verdict will be Nov. 5, the date of the election.

“Everyone knows what happened here. We didn’t do a thing wrong,” Trump said. “I’m a very innocent man. It’s OK. I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our Constitution.”

Trump said the case was brought by his political rival, President Joe Biden.

“We didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man,” Trump said. “Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration. I think it is just a disgrace. Our country has gone to hell. We are a nation in serious decline. This is a rigged decision right from day one.”

Trump and Biden are likely to square off again in November in a rematch of 2020.

Judge Juan Merchan set Trump’s sentencing for 10 a.m. July 11, days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which is scheduled for July 15-18, when Trump is likely to be selected as the party’s nominee for president.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to money paid to keep an adult actress from talking about an alleged affair with Trump ahead of the 2016 election.

Bragg has alleged Trump broke New York law when he falsified business records with the intent to commit or conceal another crime.

Prosecutors allege Trump falsified internal records kept by his company, hiding the true nature of payments that involve adult actress Stormy Daniels ($130,000), former Playboy model Karen McDougal ($150,000), and Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen ($420,000). Prosecutors allege the money was logged as legal expenses, not reimbursements.

