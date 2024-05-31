Quantcast
Anti-Israel Activists Want to ‘Surround’ White House Because Hamas Said So

'On June 8, we’ll come together from across the country and surround the White House...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
With the U.S. Capitol n the background thousands of anti-war activists rally during a pro-Palestinian demonstration asking to cease fire in Gaza, at Freedom Plaza in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Some of the Students for Justice in Palestine chapters declared they would travel to Washington D.C. to “surround the White House” just days after Hamas and other Jew-hating organizations issued a call for students to “besiege” Joe Biden’s residence.

North Carolina State University and Duke University chapters posted a graphic for the June 8, 2024, protest, that reads “Biden, we are your red line. Stop the genocide. Surround the White House!”

”Biden can’t draw the line, but we have. On June 8, we’ll come together from across the country and surround the White House. Wearing red, and raising our demands high, we’ll show the world that we are the red line,” the groups wrote.

The ANSWER Coalition and Peoples Forum NYC also wrote that buses are being made available for transportation to the event from all over the country, including Dearborn, Mich., Des Moines, Iowa, Portland, Maine and other places.

The upcoming protest was announced just one day after a group of terrorist organizations, including Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, released a message to college students through the “Student Frameworks Secretariat” that called on them to “besiege the White House.”

”We call on you to besiege the White House in Washington, and to surround the palaces, headquarters and ministries of Western colonial governments and Zionist embassies, and the buildings and offices of the corporations that finance the Zionist entity and arm its criminal army with all kinds of bombs and means of death and destruction,” the groups wrote.

The groups continued by saying that the students should blockade the buildings until “the American Zionist aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip stops.”

”We in the Gaza Strip look at you with pride and honor, as you are a revolutionary fighting vanguard and a natural and integral part of our Palestinian liberation movement,” they wrote.

