Trump-Vance Plane Makes Emergency Landing after Second Malfunction

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance’s plane made an emergency landing in Milwaukee on Friday due to a malfunction, the Milwaukee International Airport (MKE) confirmed.

An airport spokesperson told Headline USA that the Boeing 737 charter aircraft, operated by Eastern Air, returned to the airport around 1:30 p.m. after a potential issue was detected.

The aircraft landed safely and taxied without incident under its own power. The spokesperson said the plane left Milwaukee and continued its planned flight to Cincinnati after a brief inspection.

Taylor Van Kirk, a spokeswoman for Vance, stated that the pilot informed passengers of a malfunction with the door seal.

“After declaring an emergency, Trump Force Two returned to Milwaukee,” Van Kirk said, according to ABC-affiliate WISN 12. “As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati.”

Video footage shared by WISN 12 reporter Matt Smith showed the aircraft departing Milwaukee en route to Cincinnati.

JD Vance’s plane just departed for a second time from Milwaukee headed for Cincinnati after coming back “due to a possible issue with the aircraft,” according to a airport spokesperson. Airport says plane taxied w/out incident “under it’s own power” pic.twitter.com/bhPN6juTQ2 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 16, 2024

This incident marks the second emergency landing for a Trump-Vance aircraft, after a similar event in Montana last week when Trump’s plane was forced to make a detour.

Vance was in Milwaukee to deliver remarks and receive the endorsement of the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA), one of the largest police unions in the state. Founded in 1909, the MPA represents over 1,500 officers.

.@JDVance: “I talked to one Sheriff who lives an hour away from downtown Milwaukee. Even though he lives an hour away, he has Mexican drug cartel members who have been doing business selling drugs and harming the citizens of his community. When you hear Republicans say ‘every… pic.twitter.com/WvV5iW2MeB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 16, 2024

In a statement reviewed by Headline USA, MPA President Alexander C. Ayala praised the policies of President Donald Trump and JD Vance for addressing the issues facing Milwaukee. “Addressing these issues isn’t political—it is truly a matter of life and death to Milwaukee,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, he stated, “We like to say the Milwaukee Police Association is in the ‘force behind the force. We use the words ‘honor’ and ‘service’ when we talk about the brave men and women of our department. Their importance extends far beyond the uniform and badge. It is about their commitment to serving and protecting us all.”