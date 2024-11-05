Trump Urges Voters to Stay in Line, Makes Surprise Stop at Campaign HQ

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump appeared energized on Election Day, visiting his campaign’s headquarters, delivering a final message to his supporters and shutting down media-fueled questions about supposed election violence.

“I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE!” Trump wrote via Truth Social. “The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home. Together, we are going to have a tremendous victory and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Later, Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump visited his campaign office to personally thank aides for their efforts in the final days of the election.

President Trump visits campaign HQ after voting. 🔥 MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/Ew4qGRYKrV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024

“It’s too early to congratulate,” Trump said while emphasizing his optimism over the high number of Republicans voting early across the country.

“I just wanted to thank everyone regardless. We just wanted to come over and pay our respects,” he added, gesturing to Melania, whom he praised as “our number one best-selling author.”

He added, “I hope they come up with the results tonight” referring to reports that some parts of the country could take days to count their votes.

Outside his polling place, Trump faced hostile questions from leftist reporters, including one asking if he will urge his voters to remain peaceful post-election. Trump had none of it in response.

“I don’t have to tell them that. … Of course, there’ll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people,” Trump declared, standing next to Melania.

“I certainly don’t want any violence. … These are great people. These are people that believe in no violence unlike your question, you believe in violence,” Trump concluded.