Thursday, March 7, 2024

Army Demotes Ex-White House Doctor Now a Pro-Trump Congressman

'If I had retired and not gotten into politics, this investigation would have never gone anywhere...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rep. Ronny Jackson as then chief medical advisor to the president (Screenshot/YouTube/CNBC)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The U.S. Navy has punished the former White House physician, who currently serves as an America First member of Congress, following an internal investigation into accusations of misconduct. 

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and a conservative firebrand, was demoted from his retired admiral rank to retired Navy captain, lowering his retirement income and tarnishing his years of service from 1995 to 2019.

The demotion, resulting in a $15,000 annual cut, transpired in 2022 during the Biden administration, according to leaks from a Biden Defense official and another former government official in a Washington Post report. 

As reported by the Post, the demotion stemmed from a 2021 Pentagon inspector general report investigating allegations against Jackson. 

The 37-page report revealed that Jackson made “sexual and denigrating” statements about one of his employees to another individual. Additionally, the report highlighted Jackson’s alleged consumption of alcohol and sleeping aid pills while serving in the White House. 

Jackson, a highly decorated physician who worked for former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, later ascended to the position of chief medical advisor to Trump. He departed the White House to successfully seek a congressional seat in 2020. 

Since entering politics, Jackson has emerged as a vocal critic of President Joe Biden, frequently providing assessments of Biden’s visibly deteriorating stamina and urging him to undergo a cognitive test.

In his 2022 book, Jackson rebuked the investigation, characterizing it as nothing more than a witch hunt at the behest of Biden 

“If I had retired and not gotten into politics, this investigation would have never gone anywhere,” Jackson wrote, as reported by the Post. 

He added: “This was happening because I am a perceived threat to the Biden administration and because a few political appointees in the Department of Defense want to make a name for themselves.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
