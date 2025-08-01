Trump Threatens Trade Deal With Canada Over Its Plan To Recognize a Palestinian State

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Trump has said it would be “very hard” to reach a trade deal with Canada if it recognizes a Palestinian state, suggesting the US’s trade relationship with its neighbor to the north hinges on its stance toward Israel.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Thursday morning. “That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!”

The post came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada would recognize a Palestinian state in September if the Palestinian Authority agrees to certain commitments.

“Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism, and honoring their innate desire for the peaceful co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states as the only roadmap for a secure and prosperous future,” Carney said.

Carney’s comments came after both the UK and France also announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, which Trump has also rebuked. “You’re rewarding Hamas if you do that. I don’t think they should be rewarded,” Trump said on Wednesday when asked about the UK’s plans.

While the talking point from the US and Israel is that recognizing a Palestinian state, the Western countries would consider the PA the de facto governing body, and the PA has repeatedly called for Hamas to disarm and give up governance in Gaza. Despite the PA’s stance and President Trump’s previous favorable comments about PA President Mahmoud Abbas, the Trump administration is taking action against the body.

The State Department announced on Thursday that it was imposing sanctions on PA and Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) officials over their support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) actions against Israel.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.