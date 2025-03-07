Trump Threatens Russia With ‘Large Scale Sanctions and Tariffs’

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump threatened to intensify the US economic war on Russia with large scale sanctions and tariffs. Trump’s post followed massive Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Trump wrote on Friday, “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”

The President issued the threat following an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine’s power and gas facilities that deployed over 250 missiles and drones. Kiev says it used F-16s, and for the first time, French-made Mirage-2000 fighter jets to repel the attack.

Ukraine reported destroying most of the drones but only half of the 70 missiles Russia launched. Kiev has a policy of not discussing successful Russian attacks, so it is unclear what was destroyed. At least eight people were injured in the attack.

Kiev and Moscow have increasingly targeted the other’s energy infrastructure throughout the war. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military claimed to have struck two pipelines, two oil refineries, and a fuel storage facility in Russia, including an oil refinery in the Samara Oblast about 500 miles from the frontlines.

Since taking office, Trump has made ending the war in Ukraine a priority. Officials in his administration have engaged in several rounds of talks with Russia. In a major success, the two superpowers agreed to restore diplomatic relations.

Ukrainian President Zelensky resisted Trump’s demand to begin talks to end the war, and did not sign a mineral deal with the US. Trump then cut military aid and intelligence support for Kiev, with members of his administration saying it could be restarted if Ukraine engaged in talks with Russia.

Trump is now saying he will increase pressure on Russia not to exploit the reduced US support for Ukraine, and enter into talks. However, it’s unclear how much economic pressure Washington can put on Moscow at this point. After President Vladimit Putin invaded Ukraine, Biden worked with the European Union to place several rounds of sanctions on Russia, aimed at “crippling” the Russian economy.

Three years into the war, Moscow has weathered the economic war by developing deeper ties with countries outside of Washington’s orbit. The Western sanctions were intended to bring the Russian war machine to a halt, but Moscow has been able to invest considerable resources in protruding arms and upgrading its military.

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

Kyle Anzalone is the opinion editor of Antiwar.com and news editor of the Libertarian Institute. He hosts The Kyle Anzalone Show and is co-host of Conflicts of Interest with Connor Freeman.