Saturday, May 31, 2025

Trump Taps Emil Bove for Key Judgeship; RINOs Cry Foul

'These are not serious people...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Emil Bove
Emil Bove / IMAGE: LinkedIn

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump has nominated Emil Bove, the principal associate deputy attorney general, to serve as a federal judge—and some conservatives are under fire for voicing their puzzling opposition. 

Trump nominated Bove to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, which oversees legal matters in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Bove currently serves as a top DOJ official and previously worked as Trump’s attorney in his legal fight against leftist lawfare. 

He had also served as a judicial clerk and as a federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York beginning in 2012. Despite these bona fide credentials, attorney and National Review writer Ed Whelan publicly opposed the nomination. 

“Some people whose judgment I respect say that they think Bove is a good pick for the seat. I hope that they are right. But I see ample reason to believe otherwise. I’ll outline my concerns here and offer some related observations,” Whelan wrote in a Friday entry for National Review. 

One reason Whelan objects is that, in 2016, federal prosecutors blindsided Bove, then a prosecutor himself, by subpoenaing his wife, then a policy aide to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, in a corruption probe of de Blasio’s 2013 campaign fundraiser. 

Whelan also cited a profile by the leftist New York Times that labeled Bove one of the DOJ’s “most formidable and feared political appointees” and described him as the “main enforcer of Mr. Trump’s demands for retribution.” 

Another concern is Whelan’s suspicion that Bove could become a contender for a future Supreme Court vacancy. 

Critics swiftly slammed Whelan on X over what they saw as weak grievances against Bove. “These are not serious people,” wrote Will Chamberlain, senior counsel at the Article III Project. 

Journalist Julie Kelly echoed this sentiment, writing: “After launching a vicious attack against Emil Bove last week, Ed Whelan now insists HE is the victim in an unnecessarily personal hit piece against Emil at National Review. He also blocked a bunch of us so we cannot respond on X.” 

It is unclear whether Whelan’s objections will affect Bove’s nomination, which still requires Senate confirmation. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Threatens to ‘Beat the Hell Out of’ Jake Tapper Over Bombshell Book

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com