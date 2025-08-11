Trump Taps Clark Construction for $200M White House Expansion

(Shirleen Guerra, The Center Square) President Donald Trump has announced a new $200 million expansion of the White House, with construction to be handled by Clark Construction, a national firm with offices across Virginia.

The project will add a new State Ballroom to the White House grounds with approximately 90,000 square feet of event space. The White House said the expansion will allow for official gatherings and state functions to be held without setting up large outdoor tents. The ballroom will have seating for up to 650 people, more than triple the capacity of the East Room.

Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2025 and be completed before the end of Trump’s current term. The White House said the project will be privately funded through donations from Trump and other supporters. The U.S. Secret Service and National Park Service will be involved in design planning and security requirements.

Clark Construction will serve as the construction lead on the project. The Center Square contacted the company to confirm its role. Clark Construction confirmed its involvement in the project by phone, but had not provided a public comment at the time of publication.

Clark is based in Bethesda, Md., and operates multiple offices across the country, including four in Virginia: McLean, Richmond, Lorton and Sterling.

McCrery Architects will lead the design, and AECOM will handle engineering. The White House said the ballroom will be constructed where the current East Wing stands and will maintain the classical style of the original structure.

According to the White House, the East Wing was originally built in 1902, with a second story added in 1942. The last major structural overhaul of the White House occurred under President Harry Truman.

The administration said it will continue to provide updates on the project.