Monday, August 11, 2025

Trump Taps Clark Construction for $200M White House Expansion

President Donald Trump has announced a new $200 million expansion of the White House…

Posted by Headline USA Editor

(Shirleen Guerra, The Center Square)  President Donald Trump has announced a new $200 million expansion of the White House, with construction to be handled by Clark Construction, a national firm with offices across Virginia.

The project will add a new State Ballroom to the White House grounds with approximately 90,000 square feet of event space. The White House said the expansion will allow for official gatherings and state functions to be held without setting up large outdoor tents. The ballroom will have seating for up to 650 people, more than triple the capacity of the East Room.

Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2025 and be completed before the end of Trump’s current term. The White House said the project will be privately funded through donations from Trump and other supporters. The U.S. Secret Service and National Park Service will be involved in design planning and security requirements.

Clark Construction will serve as the construction lead on the project. The Center Square contacted the company to confirm its role. Clark Construction confirmed its involvement in the project by phone, but had not provided a public comment at the time of publication.

Clark is based in Bethesda, Md., and operates multiple offices across the country, including four in Virginia: McLean, Richmond, Lorton and Sterling.

McCrery Architects will lead the design, and AECOM will handle engineering. The White House said the ballroom will be constructed where the current East Wing stands and will maintain the classical style of the original structure.

According to the White House, the East Wing was originally built in 1902, with a second story added in 1942. The last major structural overhaul of the White House occurred under President Harry Truman.

The administration said it will continue to provide updates on the project.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Colorado Prison Evacuated as Growing Wildfire Becomes One of the Largest in State History
Next article
Huckabee Cites Allied Bombing of Dresden To Defend Israel’s Gaza Genocide

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com