Huckabee Cites Allied Bombing of Dresden To Defend Israel’s Gaza Genocide

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee attempted to defend the genocidal assault on Gaza by invoking allied bombing of Dresden...

Columbia University assistant professor Shai Davidai, reads the names of Israeli hostages held by Hamas after being denied access to the main campus, to prevent him from accessing the lawn currently occupied by pro-Palestine student demonstrators in New York on Monday, April 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Amid growing international condemnation of Israel’s annihilation and starvation of Gaza – including from staunch ally Britain—U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Friday attempted to defend the genocidal assault on Gaza by invoking one of the most notorious Allied atrocities of World War II.

Appearing on Fox News‘ “Fox & Friends,” Huckabee singled out the United Kingdom after Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized Israel’s U.S.-backed plan to fully occupy Gaza and ethnically cleanse approximately 1 million Palestinians from parts of the embattled coastal enclave.

“They never get credit for the things they do to try to prevent civilian loss of life,” Huckabee said of Israel, whose 22-month assault and siege of Gaza has left at least 226,600 Palestinians dead, wounded, or missing amid loosened rules of engagement effectively allowing an unlimited number of civilians to be killed while targeting a single Hamas member, no matter how low-ranking.

“You have got the Brits out there complaining about humanitarian aid and the fact that they don’t like the way Israel is prosecuting the war,” Huckabee continued. “I would remind the British to go back and look at their own history. At the end of World War II they weren’t dropping food into Germany, they were dropping massive bombs. Just remember Dresden – over 25,000 civilians were killed in that bombing alone.”

U.S. and British warplanes indiscriminately bombed Dresden with munitions including 4,000-pound “blockbusters” and incendiary explosives over two days in February 1945. The heat generated by the inferno melted human flesh, turning many victims into piles of goop. Men, women, children; the sick and the elderly; refugees and Allied prisoners of war – even the animals in the city zoo—were incinerated together.

Acclaimed author Kurt Vonnegut – an American POW imprisoned in Dresden at the time, whose seminal novel Slaughterhouse-Five was inspired by the firebombing – later described the attack as “carnage unfathomable.” After viewing images of the bombing, then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill asked: “Are we beasts? Are we taking this too far?”

As the old adage posits, “history is written by the victors,” and no Allied officials were ever held accountable for atrocities committed against their Axis enemies. However, after the war, the Nuremberg trials, Fourth Geneva Convention, and Genocide Convention sought to ensure that horrors like Nazi and Japanese war crimes and what the British described as the “terror bombing” of Germany never happened again.

Huckabee’s comments drew stinging rebuke on social media.

“So Mike Huckabee’s defense of mass civilian death is… referencing more mass civilian death?” one U.S. military veteran said on X.

“Justifying today’s atrocities by pointing to yesterday’s doesn’t make it moral. It makes it monstrous,” he added. “In fact, the lesson of Dresden should be never again, not ‘do it again.’ But here we have a U.S. diplomat cosplaying a foreign country’s mouthpiece for atrocities.”

 

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

