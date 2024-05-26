Trump Takes on Libertarians: ‘Keep Your 3%’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump made a notable appearance at the 2024 Libertarian National Convention, where some attendees protested his policies that apparently conflicted with the party’s ideas.

Amid some boos and chants from the crowd, Trump quickly countered by mocking the Libertarians.

“You should nominate me or at least vote for me. Only do that if you want to win,” Trump said. “If you want to lose, don’t do that. Keep getting your three percent every four years.”

Later in his speech, Trump reiterated his point.

“I’m asking for the Libertarian Party’s endorsement, or at least for your votes—lots and lots of libertarian votes,” Trump said as some in the crowd jeered.

“Or you can keep going the way you have for the last long decades and get your three percent, and then meet again, get another three percent. It’s time to be winners,” he added.

Following the Libertarian Convention, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., defended Trump, noting the former president’s growing support.

“Well, I saw a wave of red hats at the Libertarian Convention,” Scott said during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union.

“Donald Trump’s popularity continues to increase, but then he’s not just going to the Libertarian Convention,” he added. “He’s also doing rallies in Bronx. He’s doing something, what I consider a 50-state strategy.”

The tense exchange comes as Trump pursues the Republican nomination for president and prepares for the 2024 general election, where he is set to face President Joe Biden.

Current polls show Trump leading the incumbent president, whose policies are widely viewed as leftist and draconian.

Support for Trump continues to grow despite several Democrat-led criminal indictments and the legacy media’s constant attacks and mischaracterizations of his remarks.