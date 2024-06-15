Quantcast
‘Mr.’ Fauci Admits to Receiving Multi-Million Dollar Offers from Big Pharma

'At the time that I was getting offered it... I was making $125,000, $200,000...'

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Embattled Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed he was offered up to $7 million a year to perform unspecified tasks in exchange for quitting his job as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). 

Fauci retired from his government post after serving as the NIAID head since 1984. In contrast to the multi-million dollar offers he claimed to have rejected, he was paid a generous $481,000 in his last year on the job, reported the New York Post. 

“At the time that I was getting offered it … I was making $125,000, $200,000,” Fauci claimed during an interview on the latest installment of CBS News Sunday Morning. “Then I would get offered a job that would get me $5 million, $6 million, $7 million a year.” 

But who was making these offers and for what purpose?  

Fauci claimed that private-sector entities, including private equity and pharmaceutical companies, were behind these efforts. He said he rejected these offers because his government post was “priceless.” 

As transcribed by the New York Post, Fauci added, “I really felt what I was doing was having an impact on what I cared about, which was the health of the country and, indirectly, the health of the world, because the United States is such a leader in science, medicine and public health that what we do, indirectly, spills over onto the rest of the world, and to me, that is priceless.” 

Despite retiring in 2022, Fauci has made high-profile appearances on news outlets. 

He has also come under fire from several Republican lawmakers who have held him accountable for implementing some of the draconian COVID-19-era policies, which Fauci has now admitted had little to no scientific evidence to support them.

“We should be recommending you to be prosecuted,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Fauci during a congressional hearing. “We should be writing a criminal referral. You should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. You belong in prison, Dr. Fauci.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., wrote on Twitter, “Dr. Fauci spear-headed the largest cover-up in medical history. He lied about the origins of COVID & forced us into unconstitutional lockdowns & mandates.” 

