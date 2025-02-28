BREAKING: Trump Boots Zelenskyy out of DC: ‘Come Back When He is Ready for Peace’

(Headline USA) President Donald Trump has cut short talks with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a deal for U.S. access to that country’s rare earth minerals, after determining that a “disrespectful” Zelenskyy wasn’t serious about ending his three-year war.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” Trump said on Truth Social immediately after the meeting.

“I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” he added.

HOLY SH*T: Trump is STILL GOING and ABSOLUTELY OWNING Zelenskyy. We’ve waited 4 years for this moment. GLORIOUS. TRUMP: "Your country is in big trouble. You're not winning … You have a damn good chance of coming out okay because of us…." “We gave you, through our stupid… pic.twitter.com/ixIPsJar0M — Jack (@jackunheard) February 28, 2025

Trump kicked Zelenskyy out of the White House after putting him in his place on live television Friday during an extraordinary meeting in the Oval Office, telling him that he’s “gambling with millions of lives” and warning his actions could trigger World War III.

The last 10 minutes of the nearly 45-minute engagement devolved into a tense back and forth between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelenskyy — who had urged skepticism about Russia’s commitment to diplomacy.

It began with Vance telling Zelenskyy, “Mr. President, with respect. I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

Zelensky tried to object, prompting Trump to raise his voice and say, “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people.”

“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump said.

Earlier in the meeting Trump said the U.S. would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, but said he hoped that not too much aid would be forthcoming. “We’re not looking forward to sending a lot of arms,” Trump said. “We’re looking forward to getting the war finished so we can do other things.”

Trump suggested that Zelenskyy wasn’t in a position to be demanding concessions.

“You’re not in a good position. You don’t have the cards right now,” Trump said pointing his finger toward Zelenskyy. “With us you start having cards.”

He also accused Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful” to the U.S.

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.” –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/jIvkoiVdUb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2025

“It’s going to be a very hard thing to do business like this,” Trump told Zelenskyy at one point, as the two leaders talked over each other about past international support for Ukraine.

“Again, just say thank you,” Vance interjected to Zelenskyy, blasting him for litigating “disagreements” in front of the press. Trump, though, suggested he was fine with the drama. “I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on,” he added.

“You’re not acting at all thankful,” Trump said, before adding, “This is going to be great television.”

The pair had planned to sign an agreement and hold a joint press conference. But Zelenskyy instead left the White House.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press