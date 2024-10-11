Quantcast
Trump Shares Happy News About Tiffany as Family Heals from Assassination Attempts

'She’s an exceptional young woman and she’s going to have a baby...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump announced happy news about his youngest daughter, Tiffany—she’s expecting her first child. 

Trump announced the news during a Thursday speech at the Detroit Economic Club, referring to businessman Massad Boulos, Tiffany’s father-in-law. 

“He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy,” Trump said, as the New York Post reported first. “She’s an exceptional young woman and she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.” 

Tiffany married Michael Boulos, heir to Boulos Enterprises, in 2022 after four years of dating. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2021. 

Tiffany graduated from Georgetown University Law Center and is the daughter of Marla Maples, who was married to Trump from 1993 to 1999. 

 

View this profile on Instagram

 

Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) • Instagram photos and videos

Tiffany had not publicly announced her pregnancy before Trump’s revelation. According to the Post, this will be Trump’s 11th grandchild. 

Don Jr. and Eric have five and two children, respectively, while Ivanka has three with her husband, Jared Kushner. 

This joyful news comes as the Trump family continues to grapple with two failed assassination attempts targeting their father and grandfather. 

All of Trump’s children, including Tiffany, have opened up about how difficult the ordeal has been for the family. 

“The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you God for keeping my father alive,” she wrote on X. “God bless the secret service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers.” 

During an interview with WINK News, Eric Trump reflected, “That affects you. It certainly affects you. You can be as numb to a lot of things as you want, but that’s, that’s one of those things that, you certainly don’t want your grandkids to see at such kind of an innocent age.” 

Don Jr. wrote on X that his father will “never stop fighting to save America.”  

Ivanka Trump echoed these remarks, writing, “Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania.” 

Don Jr.’s daughter, Kai, shared her thoughts during a moving speech at the Republican National Convention in July. 

“On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot, and I just wanted to know if he was okay,” Kai stated. “It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person.” 

Former First Lady Melania Trump said she “couldn’t believe” what she saw during the first shooting onslaught. 

