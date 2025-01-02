10 People Are Wounded in a Shooting Outside a New York City Nightclub

(Headline USA) Ten people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub while they were waiting to get into a private event, police said.

About 15 people were standing outside Amazura Concert Hall at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in Jamaica, Queens, when four men on foot approached the group of 16- to 20-year-olds.

Three or four men opened fire on the group, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said during an early Thursday news conference.

About 30 shots were fired before the gunmen fled on foot. They were then seen getting into a sedan with out-of-state plates.

There is “zero tolerance for these senseless shootings,” Rivera said.

Six females and four males were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

A massive police presence and several ambulances were seen outside Amazura in footage posted on social media.

The motive was not immediately known, but Rivera said: “This is not terrorism.”

Amazura Concert Hall urged the public to contact police with any information about the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent and unfortunate isolated incident that occurred. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act,” the venue said in an Instagram post.



Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press