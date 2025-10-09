Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Trump Says Hamas and Israel Have ‘Signed Off’ on First Phase of Ceasefire Deal

President Trump said that a deal is 'very close' and he may soon travel to the region...

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comPresident Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have both “signed off” on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal, an announcement.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!” the president wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday night.

“This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!” Trump added.

Drop Site News reported earlier that Hamas and other Palestinian factions had agreed to a framework for a Gaza ceasefire deal. Before his announcement, President Trump said that a deal was “very close” and that he could be traveling to the region this weekend.

According to the Drop Site report, Hamas agreed to a deal that will involve Israeli troops remaining in Gaza after they release all of the Israeli captives. Hamas was initially opposed to a deal that didn’t include a full Israeli withdrawal along with the release of the hostages.

A source told Drop Site that Hamas was now trusting President Trump to guarantee that Israel won’t restart its genocidal war. “Trusting [Trump’s] word is the gamble they are taking. If it works, they will be considered geniuses. If it fails, they will be considered fools. It’s as simple as that,” the source said.

Israel previously broke a Gaza ceasefire deal that was signed in January and has constantly violated a Lebanon ceasefire deal that it signed in November 2024. After Trump’s announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will convene his government on Thursday to “approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home.”

Israel has continued to launch attacks in Gaza despite President Trump’s call to “immediately” stop the bombing. Since President Trump made that call, Israel has killed more than 100 Palestinians in Gaza. Israeli attacks haven’t been as intense over the past two days, but they haven’t stopped.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

