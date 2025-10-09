Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Pentagon Still Funding Biden-era Fetal Research on Animals

In another case, a government grant paid for the implantation of fingers from an 18-week-old unborn baby into the backs of 5-day-old mice...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Pentagon is actively funding Biden-era grants that paid for experiments involving the implantation of aborted human babies into lab animals, according to the watchdog group White Coat Waste.

WCW said the grants are worth millions of taxpayer dollars, with some beginning in 2022 and extending through 2026—one year into Trump’s second term.

“The DOD budgets for some of these experiments are scheduled to run until August 2026, and could be renewed and re-funded if Congress and the Pentagon don’t take action,” WCW noted on its Wednesday report.

Some grants reportedly funded an experiment in which the intestines of an unborn child were implanted onto the intestines of live mice.

In another case, a government grant paid for the implantation of fingers from an 18-week-old unborn baby into the backs of 5-day-old mice. The baby’s fingers were deliberately fractured four weeks later and left in place for an additional two weeks.

A third grant covered the harvesting and transplanting of scalps from aborted human children onto mice and rats.

WCW’s exposé came just days after the Trump administration’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced it would not renew similar Biden-era grants totaling $22 million.

Some of the Pentagon-funded grants were awarded to the University of Texas, Wistar Institute, University of California–Los Angeles, Rutgers University and the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

The Trump administration previously banned this type of research, but the ban was reversed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Trump himself has repeatedly rebuked the use of tax dollars for similar experiments, including canceling an $8 million grant that covered experiments that made mice transgender.

