Trump Reportedly Wanted an Official Fired; Treacherous Advisor Promoted Him Instead

(José Niño, Headline USA) A recent promotion within the National Security Council has ignited backlash from within Donald Trump’s own movement, spotlighting ideological rifts within the Trump administration.

At the center of the controversy is Ivan Kanapathy, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and Mandarin-speaking Asia expert, who now serves as the NSC’s Senior Director for Asia.

His role, already central to shaping U.S. policy toward China and Taiwan, has reportedly expanded to include oversight of international organizations — a move that some Trump allies view as a betrayal of the “America First” agenda.

Pro-Trump activist Laura Loomer sounded the alarm about Kanapathy’s role within the administration in a post on X accusing National Security Adviser Michael Waltz of promoting Kanapathy in direct defiance of Trump’s reported order to fire him.

SCOOP: NSC Advisor @MikeWaltz47 Michael Waltz has just PROMOTED Ivan Kanapathy within the NSC despite orders by President Trump to fire him for his associations with Mike Morell and Leon Panetta. Kanapthy is now not only the NSC Senior Director for Asia, where he is… https://t.co/XKkL6okLi9 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 15, 2025

Loomer cited Kanapathy’s previous affiliations with Beacon Global Strategies, a consulting firm founded by former Obama officials, as grounds for dismissal. She questioned Waltz’s motives and accused the administration for failing to vet national security personnel.

“Trump wanted Kanapathy fired,” Loomer wrote. “Why did Waltz disobey Trump’s orders and PROMOTE Kanapathy?”

The post followed reports that Loomer met with Trump earlier this month to advocate for the removal of several NSC staffers. Axios described the resulting shakeup as a potential “bloodbath,” though it remained unclear whether Kanapathy had been among those axed.

According to a report by The Independent, Loomer’s campaign focused on Kanapathy’s ties to former Obama CIA Director Mike Morrell and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, both associated with Beacon Global Strategies.

Kanapathy, however, is not new to Trump’s national security apparatus.

He served in the first Trump administration as director for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, and later as deputy senior director for Asian affairs.

In public commentary and policy work, Kanapathy has consistently advocated for a tougher U.S. stance vis-a-vis China. He has supported Taiwan’s efforts to prepare militarily against a potential Chinese invasion and called for major reforms to international organizations in order to curb Beijing’s influence.

Whether Kanapathy’s promotion will hold in the face of grassroots pressure remains uncertain. As of now, neither the White House nor the NSC has commented on Loomer’s claims, and there has been no formal confirmation of a presidential directive to remove him.

As Trump attempts to consolidate power and implement his second-term vision, the battle over figures like Ivan Kanapathy may be a preview of deeper ideological clashes to come within his administration.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino