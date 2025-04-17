Thursday, April 17, 2025

Trump Reportedly Wanted an Official Fired; Treacherous Advisor Promoted Him Instead

Despite his foreign policy credentials, Ivan Kanapathy’s ties to Democratic-aligned firms have made him a target in Trumpworld

Posted by Jose Nino
Laura Loomer
Laura Loomer arrives with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Philadelphia International Airport for the presidential debate. / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) A recent promotion within the National Security Council has ignited backlash from within Donald Trump’s own movement, spotlighting ideological rifts within the Trump administration. 

At the center of the controversy is Ivan Kanapathy, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and Mandarin-speaking Asia expert, who now serves as the NSC’s Senior Director for Asia. 

His role, already central to shaping U.S. policy toward China and Taiwan, has reportedly expanded to include oversight of international organizations — a move that some Trump allies view as a betrayal of the “America First” agenda.

Pro-Trump activist Laura Loomer sounded the alarm about Kanapathy’s role within the administration in a post on X accusing National Security Adviser Michael Waltz of promoting Kanapathy in direct defiance of Trump’s reported order to fire him. 

Loomer cited Kanapathy’s previous affiliations with Beacon Global Strategies, a consulting firm founded by former Obama officials, as grounds for dismissal. She questioned Waltz’s motives and accused the administration for failing to vet national security personnel.

“Trump wanted Kanapathy fired,” Loomer wrote. “Why did Waltz disobey Trump’s orders and PROMOTE Kanapathy?”

The post followed reports that Loomer met with Trump earlier this month to advocate for the removal of several NSC staffers. Axios described the resulting shakeup as a potential “bloodbath,” though it remained unclear whether Kanapathy had been among those axed. 

According to a report by The Independent, Loomer’s campaign focused on Kanapathy’s ties to former Obama CIA Director Mike Morrell and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, both associated with Beacon Global Strategies.

Kanapathy, however, is not new to Trump’s national security apparatus. 

He served in the first Trump administration as director for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, and later as deputy senior director for Asian affairs. 

In public commentary and policy work, Kanapathy has consistently advocated for a tougher U.S. stance vis-a-vis China. He has supported Taiwan’s efforts to prepare militarily against a potential Chinese invasion and called for major reforms to international organizations in order to curb Beijing’s influence. 

Whether Kanapathy’s promotion will hold in the face of grassroots pressure remains uncertain. As of now, neither the White House nor the NSC has commented on Loomer’s claims, and there has been no formal confirmation of a presidential directive to remove him. 

As Trump attempts to consolidate power and implement his second-term vision, the battle over figures like Ivan Kanapathy may be a preview of deeper ideological clashes to come within his administration.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Reportedly Blocked Musk from Attending Classified Briefing on China
Next article
Silver Market Records Fourth Straight Supply Deficit Amidst Record Industrial Demand

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com