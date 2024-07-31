Dems Get Pushback over ‘Weird’ Echo-Chamber Attack on Vance

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Conservative personalities and Republican officials are dunking on the leftist media for their uniform attacks on JD Vance, President Donald Trump’s running mate, using the term “weird.”

The term “weird” was first introduced by Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign as a response to Vance’s defense of pro-family values. Tom Elliott, the founder of media company Gabrien, produced a video exposing the media’s frequent use of this term to describe Vance:

SUPERCUT! Proof the entire Democrat-Media Complex outsources their brains to DNC talking-point writers #JDVanceIsWeird pic.twitter.com/ceN2qvIPTM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 29, 2024

However, the label faced swift pushback as some conservatives on Twitter reminded their followers of mounting instances where Democratic Party figures have engaged in behaviors rightfully deemed as “weird.”

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote, “If Republican leaders don’t enjoy being called weird, creepy, and controlling, they could try not being weird, creepy, and controlling.” In response, comedian Dave Smith said, “I thought your husband being accused of rape by six women was weird,” referring to former President Bill Clinton.

I thought your husband being accused of rape by six women was weird. https://t.co/rr0keZ507K — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) July 30, 2024

In response to the “JD Vance is weird” trend, Popular Twitter page Libs of TikTok posted a photo of Sam Brinton — the disgraced former Biden official who pleaded guilty to suitcase theft — alongside three individuals in pup hoods and leather harnesses.

“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/4L7HjT337g — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2024

Disgraced former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., also echoed the “weird” narrative by labeling Trump’s laughter as “cruel” and “derisive.” Fraken’s post was met with the infamous photos from 2006 showing him attempting to grope radio host Leeann Tweeded.

Conservative pundit Greg Price shared a side-by-side comparison of Vance’s family photos and an image of Harris with a drag queen wearing dramatic makeup, a voluminous wig and a colorful dress.

“The left wants you to believe that one of these people is ‘weird’ is that the other one is completely normal,” Price captioned the photo.

The left wants you to believe that one of these people is “weird” is that the other one is completely normal pic.twitter.com/Haar2QSNNM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 29, 2024

George Takei, a leftist actor and gay activist, jumped on the anti-Trump and Vance wagon by calling them “too weird for America.”

In response, Takei’s tweet was met with flashback photos from his 2017 Howard Stern show appearance, where he celebrated his 80th birthday by enjoying himself inappropriately interacting with guests, including holding host Jason Ellis’s genitals.

“Trump and Vance are weird” pic.twitter.com/zz92xXXKwJ — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) July 30, 2024

The desperate campaign to label Vance as “weird” comes as Harris tries to rebrand herself before the American electorate, despite her disastrous record as vice president.

The media, as shown by the Gabrien compilation, appears eager to portray Harris favorably, prompting critics to link such a positive portrayal as the product of the alleged CIA-run and Cold War-era Operation Mockingbird.

The pro-Robert F. Kennedy Jr. super PAC, American Values, claimed on Monday that “Operation Mockingbird never ended. It simply went underground, adapting to the times, and has now wormed its way into the heart of our so-called ‘free’ media.”

Operation Mockingbird never ended. It simply went underground, adapting to the times, and has now wormed its way into the heart of our so-called "free" media. The CIA's tentacles have tightened their grip on the information pipelines, turning journalists into puppets and… pic.twitter.com/IaQnipONk8 — American Values 🗽 (@AV24org) July 29, 2024