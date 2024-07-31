Quantcast
Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Dems Get Pushback over ‘Weird’ Echo-Chamber Attack on Vance

'The left wants you to believe that one of these people is 'weird' is that the other one is completely normal...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a campaign event Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Conservative personalities and Republican officials are dunking on the leftist media for their uniform attacks on JD Vance, President Donald Trump’s running mate, using the term “weird.”

The term “weird” was first introduced by Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign as a response to Vance’s defense of pro-family values. Tom Elliott, the founder of media company Gabrien, produced a video exposing the media’s frequent use of this term to describe Vance:

However, the label faced swift pushback as some conservatives on Twitter reminded their followers of mounting instances where Democratic Party figures have engaged in behaviors rightfully deemed as “weird.”

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote, “If Republican leaders don’t enjoy being called weird, creepy, and controlling, they could try not being weird, creepy, and controlling.” In response, comedian Dave Smith said, “I thought your husband being accused of rape by six women was weird,” referring to former President Bill Clinton.

In response to the “JD Vance is weird” trend, Popular Twitter page Libs of TikTok posted a photo of Sam Brinton — the disgraced former Biden official who pleaded guilty to suitcase theft — alongside three individuals in pup hoods and leather harnesses.

Disgraced former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., also echoed the “weird” narrative by labeling Trump’s laughter as “cruel” and “derisive.” Fraken’s post was met with the infamous photos from 2006 showing him attempting to grope radio host Leeann Tweeded.

Conservative pundit Greg Price shared a side-by-side comparison of Vance’s family photos and an image of Harris with a drag queen wearing dramatic makeup, a voluminous wig and a colorful dress.

“The left wants you to believe that one of these people is ‘weird’ is that the other one is completely normal,” Price captioned the photo.

George Takei, a leftist actor and gay activist, jumped on the anti-Trump and Vance wagon by calling them “too weird for America.”

In response, Takei’s tweet was met with flashback photos from his 2017 Howard Stern show appearance, where he celebrated his 80th birthday by enjoying himself inappropriately interacting with guests, including holding host Jason Ellis’s genitals.

The desperate campaign to label Vance as “weird” comes as Harris tries to rebrand herself before the American electorate, despite her disastrous record as vice president. 

The media, as shown by the Gabrien compilation, appears eager to portray Harris favorably, prompting critics to link such a positive portrayal as the product of the alleged CIA-run and Cold War-era Operation Mockingbird.

The pro-Robert F. Kennedy Jr. super PAC, American Values, claimed on Monday that “Operation Mockingbird never ended. It simply went underground, adapting to the times, and has now wormed its way into the heart of our so-called ‘free’ media.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
