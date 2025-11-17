Trump Rebukes Zionist Effort to Cancel Tucker Carlson for Interviewing Nick Fuentes

(Headline USA) President Donald Trump on Sunday defended free speech and open debate in response to Zionist concerns about Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with right-wing streamer Nick Fuentes.

Trump defended Carlson, saying the former Fox News host has “said good things about me over the years.” He said if Carlson wants to interview Fuentes, whose followers see themselves as working to preserve America’s white, Christian identity, then “people have to decide.” Trump did not criticize Carlson or Fuentes.

Fuentes appeared to appreciate Trump’s sentiment, posting “Thank you Mr. President!” along with video of his interaction with reporters.

Carlson had an amiable sit-down on his podcast last month with Fuentes that touched off a controversy among conservatives. It roiled the Heritage Foundation, where the president of the right-wing think tank defended Carlson for his interview, drawing outrage from staffers. Heritage President Kevin Roberts later denounced Fuentes’ views.

Trump told reporters as he prepared to fly back to Washington from a weekend in Florida that when it comes to Carlson, “You can’t tell him who to interview.”

“If he wants to interview Nick Fuentes, I don’t know much about him, but if he wants to do it, get the word out,” Trump said. “People have to decide.”

Trump a few minutes later added, “Meeting people, talking to people for somebody like Tucker — that’s what they do. You know, people are controversial.”

The president then said: “I’m not controversial, so I like it that way.”

It’s not the first time Trump has been asked about Fuentes. Three years ago, he hosted Fuentes at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort, along with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Trump at the time said he had not previously met Fuentes and “knew nothing about” him.

Fuentes’ visit to Trump’s estate was condemned by numerous Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who said it was wrong for Trump “to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier, a seat at the table.”

Trump said Sunday that he didn’t know Fuentes at the time and that he didn’t know he was coming with Ye.

Trump’s defense of Carlson’s interview comes as he has used his second-term administration to crack down on colleges and universities over what his administration claims is a tolerance of antisemitic views during protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

Carlson has been critical of U.S. support for Israel in that war and has come under fire for that.

See Carlson’s interview with Fuentes here, and—as Trump said—decide for yourself.

The Nick Fuentes Interview (0:00) The Origins of Nick Fuentes

(17:10) The Daily Wire’s Efforts to Destroy Fuentes

(35:02) Why Fuentes Decided to Challenge the Conservative Establishment

(46:25) Why Did Fuentes Attack Joe Kent?

(57:31) Identity Politics

(1:01:55) Why Did Fuentes… pic.twitter.com/slCKkjqKv5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 27, 2025

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press