Trump Promises ‘Complete Demolition’ in Iran Tuesday

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square) President Donald Trump promised “complete demolition” of Iran on Tuesday if the nation’s leaders do not agree to a deal to reduce nuclear weapons development by 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Trump said he would not rule out striking civilian infrastructure in Tuesday’s planned strikes.

“I can tell you, they’re negotiating,” Trump said. “We think in good faith, we’re going to find out. We’re getting the help of some incredible countries that want this to be ended, because it affects them.”

Trump did not name the countries that would be helping. The president expressed frustration with allied forces in NATO who he said have not come to help the United States in military strikes on Iran.

“I think it’s a mark on NATO that will never disappear, never disappear in my mind,” Trump said.

Trump added that Iran could avoid Tuesday’s planned strikes if they “make a deal acceptable” to him. He said part of the deal would include allowing oil tankers to more freely flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the planned operations, Trump said, every bridge and power plant in Iran would be “decimated” by midnight on Wednesday.

“It will happen over a period of four hours, if we wanted to,” Trump said. “We don’t want that to happen. We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation.”

Trump said civilians in Iran want the bombing to continue and have urged the strikes to continue, according to “intercepts.”

“They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedom,” Trump said. He added that civilians have asked him to “Please keep bombing. Do it. All I can tell you is they want freedom.”

The conflict is expected to cost taxpayers billions. The Department of War has suggested it could request an additional $200 billion from Congress for the Iran operations, but has yet to provide precise figures for a supplemental request.

On Friday, Trump unveiled a 2027 budget proposal that calls for a 44% increase in military spending to $1.5 trillion, aiming to strengthen the nation’s military.

The U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28 after nuclear talks with the Islamic Republic failed to produce a deal. Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have laid out four military objectives: Destroying Iran’s missile capabilities, neutralizing its navy, preventing the development of nuclear weapons, and ensuring the regime can’t direct terrorism beyond its borders.