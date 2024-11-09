Quantcast
Massachusetts Gov. to Resist Trump’s Deportation Plan, Despite Declaring Emergency

'You’ve just admitted to a Felony on Television. Congratulations...'

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Wednesday that the state’s law enforcement would defy President-elect Donald Trump’s potential mass deportation plan.

Despite having declared a state of emergency due to the influx of illegals to her state under the Biden administration, Healy told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that the she would “absolutely not” help the Trump administration’s effort to decrease illegal immigration.

“But let me say this, I do think it’s important that we all recognize that there’s going to be a lot of pressure on states and state officials,” Healey continued, “and I can assure you, we’re going to work really hard to deliver.”

Conservatives blasted the governor for the potentially illegal decision, as the U.S. border falls under federal jurisdiction.

“You’ve just admitted to a Felony on Television,” one user wrote on X. “Congratulations.”

Trump vowed to resecure the border in his Wednesday morning acceptance speech from Mar-a-Lago.

“We’re gonna have to seal up those borders, and we’re gonna have to let people come into our country,” he said. “We want people to come back in.”

The president-elect reiterated that message while speaking with NBC News on Thursday.

Trump said there was no “price tag” when it came to fixing illegal immigration.

“When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here,” Trump said regarding the cost of cleaning up the border crisis.

He added America has no choice but to remedy the problem.

The president-elect also said he planned to end birthright citizenship for children of noncitizens who had entered the country illegally.

Just prior to Trump’s win, a caravan of approximately 3,000 illegals from southern Mexico planned to cross before Trump takes office in January, according to Reuters.

However, once Trump secured the election around half of them decided to give up and turn around.

Trump told NBC News the border would once again be “strong and powerful,” as he planned to tackle it first.

