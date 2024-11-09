Kash Patel Announces Massive Declassification: Epstein Files, Diddy List

🚨WOAH🚨 Trump's Department of Defense Chief of Staff Kash Patel reveals potential BOMBSHELL declassification operation in second Trump term: "He's going to come in there and maybe give them the Epstein list, maybe give them the P Diddy list and they are terrified." pic.twitter.com/NiYEVlCVYi — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2024

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former Trump administration official Kash Patel recently revealed on Benny Johnson’s show that “massive declassification” will happen during the second Trump administration.

Among the documents that would be released are the infamous Epstein files, “Diddy list,” as well as the documents that would reveal that the Justice Department and the FBI spied on over a quarter-million Americans in a single year.

“When we go back to the DOJ and FBI, we still don’t have all the lists, all the FISA documents, all of the things they did to 275,000 Americans illegally in one year. We need to put that out there. I’m not saying we reveal the exact methods, but we can keep the hood on the engine while showing the American people how their rights were violated,” Patel said.

He then said he hoped to restore Americans’ trust in the country’s institutions.

“To me, what you mentioned is the most important part: restoring trust in our agencies and departments. And the way to do that isn’t to treat them like a piñata, hoping for something good to pop out. The way to do it is by giving the American people the truth. And that’s what they feared about Donald Trump. He’s going to come in there and might just give them the Epstein list, the ‘Diddy list,’ and everything else they’re terrified of being exposed,” Patel said.

After that, he added that Americans could finally “retire” the establishment of dynasty families in this country, which “have corrupted Washington, D.C. for 50 to 60 years.”

“On November 5th, they could have retired the Bushes, the Clintons, and the Obamas. And you know what, Benny? For the first time, I can say they did,” Patel said.

Conservatives on Twitter showed how excited they are about the release of all of these documents.

“We’re going to need a declassification Czar at this rate. Trump will give us the JFK files, the MLK files, and every other thing they’ve been hiding from us,” @BehizyTweets wrote.

Others agreed that there will be a lot of data released to the public.

“I understand from Diddy alone, there’s terabytes of data,” @merissahansen17 wrote.

Some assumed that the entire entertainment industry would fall apart after the release of the documents.

“All of Hollywood is about to fall,” @jackunheard wrote.