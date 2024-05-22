Quantcast
Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Fake News Called Out for Claiming Tucker Carlson Planned Russian TV Show 

'Reporters are so dishonest and stupid. I’ve never even heard of this channel...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson / IMAGE: @TuckerCarlson via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The relentless efforts of leftist media to tarnish conservative figures never cease to amaze the right. 

Tucker Carlson is the latest victim of false accusations by major news outlets, claiming he was launching a show on a Russian-owned channel.

However, Tucker Carlson has not launched a show on Russian-owned media—nor has his company, the Tucker Carlson Network (TCN). 

In a statement posted on Twitter, TCN CEO Neil Patel refuted the false claims by Newsweek and the Daily Beast, both left-leaning outlets, alleging that Carlson was running a show on a Russian state TV channel.  

“The Tucker Carlson Network has not done any deals with state media in any country,” Patel wrote on Twitter. 

His comments were directed at Newsweek, which had published an article headlined, “Tucker Carlson Launches Show On Russian State TV.” 

The origin of this misinformation can be traced back to Rossiskaya Gazeta, a Russian state-owned publication cited by Newsweek.  

According to their report, Carlson was supposedly collaborating with Russian media to produce a show featuring interviews with individuals holding alternative viewpoints to the mainstream. 

The Daily Beast went as far as to suggest that Carlson had become part of Russian propaganda, writing, “The Kremlin propaganda machine has made Tucker Carlson its newest star television host, whether he likes it or not.” 

This claim was promptly dismissed by Patel and Carlson himself. “This is completely absurd,” Carlson told Mediaite in response to Newsweek and Daily Beast. “Reporters are so dishonest and stupid. I’ve never even heard of this channel.” 

These claims come amid ongoing accusations from liberals and Democrats that Republicans, conservatives, and anyone who opposes their narrative on Russia and its war in Ukraine are part of the Russian apparatus. 

Notably, the episode aired by Russia 24 had nothing to do with Russia, Mediaite reported. Instead, the episode featured Carlson interviewing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Leftist Media Is After Justice Samuel Alito, Finds Out He Boycotted Bud Light
Next article
Trump Out-Raised Biden by $25M Last Month

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com