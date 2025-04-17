Thursday, April 17, 2025

Trump Now Says ‘I Don’t Know What to Believe’ about Last Year’s Assassination Attempts

'I’ll be honest: It has not been explained to me perfectly by the Secret Service or FBI...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is escorted to a motorcade following an attempted assassination at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last month, President Donald Trump told Newsmax that he was recently briefed on last year’s attempts on his life, and that he believes the FBI’s story that his two would-be assassins acted alone.

“They don’t seem to think there was anything other than abnormal people,” he said, referring to Thomas Crooks and Ryan Routh. “I’ll assume that’s true.”

But now, Trump is apparently having second thoughts. In an interview with Fox News released Wednesday, he said he doesn’t know what to believe.

“I don’t know what to believe. I really don’t … [Crooks’s] father’s got the ultimate law firm—a white shoe law firm from Pittsburgh. They have a lawyer who IBM would hire. Where did he get this person?” Trump said, referring to the fact that Crooks’s parents have hired the prestigious law firm Quinn Logue, which describes itself as trial attorneys who specialize in both criminal defense and civil suits, including wrongful death and personal injury.

“I’ll be honest: It has not been explained to me perfectly by the Secret Service or FBI,” Trump said.

Trump said he still needs a better explanation about Crooks and Routh, even if it’s a private briefing. Trump said he might make the results of that briefing public.

“They cremated him very quickly, and it was all gone. You and I will be talking about it in the near future,” he added, speaking to the Fox News reporter.

Trump’s remarks come after the bombshell news about Routh’s activities in the months leading up to his alleged Sept. 15 attempt on Trump. According to the DOJ, Routh tried buying a rocket launcher from a purported Ukrainian associate, and had an escape plan with a human trafficker in Mexico.

Routh previously travelled to Ukraine in early 2022 to volunteer in the warfighting efforts against Russia’s invasion, and he was reportedly attempting to recruit fighters up to days within his Sept. 15 assassination attempt.

Chelsea Walsh, a nurse who had several encounters with Routh in Kyiv, reported him to Customs and Border Protection in June 2022—telling agents that “Routh was among the most dangerous Americans she met during her month-and-a-half-long stint in Ukraine.”

Routh is set to stand trial this September. Meanwhile, the FBI hasn’t provided any public updates about Crooks since last August.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

