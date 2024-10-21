Quantcast
Monday, October 21, 2024

Donald Trump Reveals Why He ‘Dropped’ MSNBC Host Joe Scarborough

“Look, Joe’s a sick puppy. I know him well…”

Posted by Julianna Frieman
YouTube / Fox News
YouTube / Fox News

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump made clear on Sunday why he stopped being friendly with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough in an interview on “MediaBuzz.”

Fox News host Howard Kurtz asked Trump to respond to Scarborough’s comments on Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during which he said the GOP nominee would arrest his political opponents as president.

“His people have said they’re going to arrest my producers,” Scarborough claimed before suggesting Trump would shut down CBS News over the outlet’s editing that made Vice President Kamala Harris’s answer appear more succinct.

Trump, who was indicted in four criminal cases following the launch of his 2024 campaign, told Kurtz his team did not say his potential second administration would weaponize the law against his political foes.

“Oh, nobody said that. Look, Joe’s a sick puppy. I know him well,” Trump said. “I dropped him because I thought he was very unethical, actually.”

Trump explained that he would frequently call into “Morning Joe” during his 2016 campaign. Kurtz questioned how he determined that Scarborough is “unethical,” to which Trump replied that he has seen how the MSNBC host speaks about him on his show.

“I watch him and what he says about me. What he says is so bad,” Trump added.

For more than seven years, Scarborough and his co-hosts have frequently characterized Trump as a danger and a threat to democracy. However, the “Morning Joe” host’s former friendship with Trump in early 2016 was previously a “source of discomfort” at NBC, according to CNN Business.

Axios reported in February that President Joe Biden is a huge fan of “Morning Joe” who frequently communicates with Scarborough for his take on issues and to “sometimes vent about media coverage.”

Harris also watches “Morning Joe,” according to Axios. The vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, reportedly hosted Scarborough and his wife and MSNBC co-host, Mika Brzezinski, for dinner at her residence in January.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer  published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: 2nd Trump Assassin Committed Election Fraud This Year
Next article
McDonald’s Confirms Kamala Never Worked at Fast Food Chain

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com