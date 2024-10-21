Donald Trump Reveals Why He ‘Dropped’ MSNBC Host Joe Scarborough

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump made clear on Sunday why he stopped being friendly with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough in an interview on “MediaBuzz.”

Fox News host Howard Kurtz asked Trump to respond to Scarborough’s comments on Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during which he said the GOP nominee would arrest his political opponents as president.

“His people have said they’re going to arrest my producers,” Scarborough claimed before suggesting Trump would shut down CBS News over the outlet’s editing that made Vice President Kamala Harris’s answer appear more succinct.

Trump, who was indicted in four criminal cases following the launch of his 2024 campaign, told Kurtz his team did not say his potential second administration would weaponize the law against his political foes.

“Oh, nobody said that. Look, Joe’s a sick puppy. I know him well,” Trump said. “I dropped him because I thought he was very unethical, actually.”

Trump explained that he would frequently call into “Morning Joe” during his 2016 campaign. Kurtz questioned how he determined that Scarborough is “unethical,” to which Trump replied that he has seen how the MSNBC host speaks about him on his show.

“I watch him and what he says about me. What he says is so bad,” Trump added.

For more than seven years, Scarborough and his co-hosts have frequently characterized Trump as a danger and a threat to democracy. However, the “Morning Joe” host’s former friendship with Trump in early 2016 was previously a “source of discomfort” at NBC, according to CNN Business.

Axios reported in February that President Joe Biden is a huge fan of “Morning Joe” who frequently communicates with Scarborough for his take on issues and to “sometimes vent about media coverage.”

Harris also watches “Morning Joe,” according to Axios. The vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, reportedly hosted Scarborough and his wife and MSNBC co-host, Mika Brzezinski, for dinner at her residence in January.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.