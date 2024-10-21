Quantcast
Monday, October 21, 2024

Report: 2nd Trump Assassin Committed Election Fraud This Year

'If Routh’s North Carolina registration was no longer valid, why was he allowed to vote?'

Posted by Ken Silva
Ryan Wesley Routh takes part in a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Ryan Routh, the man who allegedly tried assassinating Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last month, committed election fraud in North Carolina earlier this year, according to a report from the Carolina Journal.

Tracking Routh’s history of moving back and forth from Hawaii, the Journal found that he didn’t re-register to vote when he most recently returned to North Carolina.

“When Routh moved to Hawaii, and certainly when he registered to vote there, he invalidated his North Carolina voter registration. When he voted in the North Carolina Democratic primary on March 5 with that invalid registration, he committed election fraud,” the Carolina Journal reported on Friday.

“If Routh’s North Carolina registration was no longer valid, why was he allowed to vote?” the Journal asked.

The director of the board of elections for Guilford County, North Carolina, told the Journal that his office has no records of Routh having lived in Hawaii. “In short, North Carolina election officials had no idea Routh was not legally registered to vote there,” the Journal concluded.

Meanwhile, Routh faces much more serious charges than election fraud. He’s currently awaiting trial for allegedly trying to kill Trump, along with the lesser charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Routh has pleaded not guilty.

He also initially sought the recusal of the presiding judge, Aileen Cannon, a Trump-appointed federal judge who in July dismissed a criminal case charging Trump with illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. However, on Thursday, Routh apparently changed his mind and struck his motion for recusal.

On Friday, Cannon scheduled Routh’s trial to begin on Feb. 10. A status conference is also set for Dec. 10.

Routh’s son, Oran Routh, also currently faces child pornography charges.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Star Witness’ Lied During J6 Committee Hearing, House GOP Finds
Next article
Donald Trump Reveals Why He ‘Dropped’ MSNBC Host Joe Scarborough

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com