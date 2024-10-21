Report: 2nd Trump Assassin Committed Election Fraud This Year

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Ryan Routh, the man who allegedly tried assassinating Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last month, committed election fraud in North Carolina earlier this year, according to a report from the Carolina Journal.

Tracking Routh’s history of moving back and forth from Hawaii, the Journal found that he didn’t re-register to vote when he most recently returned to North Carolina.

“When Routh moved to Hawaii, and certainly when he registered to vote there, he invalidated his North Carolina voter registration. When he voted in the North Carolina Democratic primary on March 5 with that invalid registration, he committed election fraud,” the Carolina Journal reported on Friday.

“If Routh’s North Carolina registration was no longer valid, why was he allowed to vote?” the Journal asked.

The director of the board of elections for Guilford County, North Carolina, told the Journal that his office has no records of Routh having lived in Hawaii. “In short, North Carolina election officials had no idea Routh was not legally registered to vote there,” the Journal concluded.

🚨NEW(ish)🚨

On Friday, Judge Aileen Cannon set the trial of alleged 2nd Trump assassin Ryan Routh to begin on Feb. 10.

Wouldn't be surprised if this is delayed again due to the complexity of case and massive amount of sensitive discovery material. pic.twitter.com/rDvJQ1PBbo — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) October 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Routh faces much more serious charges than election fraud. He’s currently awaiting trial for allegedly trying to kill Trump, along with the lesser charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Routh has pleaded not guilty.

He also initially sought the recusal of the presiding judge, Aileen Cannon, a Trump-appointed federal judge who in July dismissed a criminal case charging Trump with illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. However, on Thursday, Routh apparently changed his mind and struck his motion for recusal.

On Friday, Cannon scheduled Routh’s trial to begin on Feb. 10. A status conference is also set for Dec. 10.

Routh’s son, Oran Routh, also currently faces child pornography charges.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.