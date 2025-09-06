Saturday, September 6, 2025

Trump: Looks Like We Lost India and Russia to China

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account that India and Russia are now firmly tied to China and have drifted away from the US orbit. Trump also demanded that Europe end Russian oil imports and place pressure on China. 

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump wrote on Friday. The post is a response to a trilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi, Russian President Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Modi. 

Xi is hosting about 20 world leaders in China to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII. North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un also attended the event. On Tuesday, Trump accused Xi, Putin, and Kim of “conspiring” against the US. 

While Trump has presented the Chinese summit as a gathering of world leaders against the US, Beijing planned to invite the American President to attend the event. Additionally, the Kremlin said it was possible for Putin to meet with Trump during the celebration. 

The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed Trump’s conspiracy accusation, explaining that Beijing’s diplomatic relationships are not aimed at third countries. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, “China’s development of diplomatic relations with any country has never been targeted at any third party.”

In addition to the WWII celebrations, Beijing hosted a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

However, Trump appears to be prepared to force countries to choose between their relations with the US or Russia and China. On Thursday, he told Europeans to stop buying Russian oil and demanded that Europe place economic pressure on China over its trade with Russia amid the war in Ukraine. 

Additionally, Trump has started to place tariffs on India because of Delhi’s trade with Moscow. Putin and Modi met in China and agreed to advance the Russian and Indian trade relationship despite US pressure. 

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

 

