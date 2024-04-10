Leftist Mag: Trump’s Lawfare Cases Are Helping His Campaign Stay on Message

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Leftist lifestyle magazine Vanity Fair published an article focused on former President Donald Trump’s third presidential campaign, expressing horror at its competence and effectiveness.

Author Gabriel Sherman’s breathless article attempted to caricature Trump as a vengeful, wanna-be dictator, desperate to retake the presidential office and fearful of going to prison.

Sherman also provided a litany of quotes from disgruntled former White House employees, including former Attorney General Bill Barr and former presidential candidate Chris Christie.

“He is the domestic terrorist of the 21st century,” said former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who held the position with the Trump administration for 10 days before his dismissal.

Another gripe leveled at Trump was the alleged opposition of his daughter Ivanka’s marriage to Jared Kushner and her subsequent conversion to Judaism.

Citing an anecdote told by Christie—who refused to comment directly for the story—Sherman claimed that Trump had even asked the former New Jersey prosecutor ahead of the couple’s 2009 nuptials if he could offer up any dirt on the Kushner family that Trump might use to dissuade Ivanka.

However, the intended hit piece reluctantly conceded that the lawfare attacks intended to derail Trump’s campaign with 88 criminal felony charges and hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and fees, had not only won the GOP leader greater sympathy among voters, but had also forced him to become more disciplined, resulting in the opposite effect.

Sherman acknowledged that Trump had tightened up his 2024 campaign in order to guard against the continual barrage of lawsuits and protect his operations from potentially bad actors.

“President Trump knows who can deliver and who can’t,” said Jason Miller, Trump’s senior campaign adviser and former GETTR CEO. “The backstabbers who were around in 2016 won’t be in this next White House.”

Altogether, even Democrats admitted that Trump’s 2024 campaign team was a highly efficient, air-tight operation, at least in part due to legal distractions in Washington D.C., New York, Florida and Georgia.

“Whether through enhanced discipline or legal circumstance, it appears more likely that a second Trump administration would be better primed to achieve its goals,” Sherman said. “As John Kelly, Trump’s longest serving chief of staff, simply warned: ‘God help us.’ God help us indeed.”