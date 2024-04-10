Infamous Democrat Suggests Exempting Black Americans from Taxes — Then Issues Disclaimer

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, faced criticism on Tuesday after an interview surfaced in which she advocated for reparations for black Americans in a rather unconventional and even contradictory manner.

In the interview, Crockett argued in favor of exempting certain black Americans from tax obligations as a form of reparations. However, she also seemed to contradict herself by dismissing the idea, noting that some impoverished black individuals don’t pay taxes.

“Just this past week, I saw—I don’t remember which celebrity… one of the things that they proposed was black folk don’t have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time,” she stated in the interview. “But at the same time, it might not be as objectionable to some people about actually giving out dollars.”

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) suggests exempting blacks from taxes. She then says maybe it’s not the best idea because many blacks don’t pay any taxes anyway… so maybe give free checks. pic.twitter.com/hPCNleGl1p — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 9, 2024

The video, originally posted by the conservative meme account End Wokeness, has garnered nearly 900,000 views. Although the date and source of the original video remain unknown, Crockett has previously voiced support for reparations for black Americans in confirmed interviews.

In the undated interview, Crockett suggested that providing reparations through tax breaks might not adequately address the apparent needs of black individuals in lower tax brackets, who she claimed did not pay taxes.

“If you do the ‘No Tax’ thing, for people that are already, say, struggling and aren’t really paying taxes in the first place, it doesn’t really,” Crockett began before being interrupted by the interviewer.

Echoing Crockett’s sentiments, the interviewer proposed that some of those individuals not paying taxes “might want those checks.” Crockett concurred, stating, “exactly!”

Crockett’s press office did not immediately respond to Headline USA’s questions about the video and whether the congresswoman still believed that some black Americans don’t pay taxes.

The emergence of the video coincides with heightened scrutiny from conservatives and Republicans over Crockett’s defense of President Joe Biden.

In 2023, Crockett gained viral attention during a hearing on the impeachment inquiry of Biden, where she notably asserted that the president’s only crime was “loving his child unconditionally.”

Instead, she directed criticism toward former President Donald Trump over charges brought forth by Special Counsel Jack Smith, an appointee of the Biden administration, regarding alleged mishandling of classified documents.

“These are our national secrets, looks like in the s***ter to me,” she claimed while pointing to photos of Mar-a-Lago.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett: “[Joe Biden] has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally!” Unmentioned: the mountains of evidence — texts, emails, photos, calls, visitor logs, sworn testimony, and more — linking Joe Biden to Hunter’s corrupt business deals. pic.twitter.com/nNQbhJ82vs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2023

Before joining the House after the 2022 midterm election, Crockett worked as an attorney and served as a Texas House of Representatives member. She has been a vocal advocate for reparations and for the repeal of the Senate filibuster to facilitate the passage of such measures.