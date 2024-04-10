Party of Science: Dem. Congresswoman Says Moon Is Made of Gas

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D–Texas, recently told teenagers at an eclipse-viewing event on Apr. 8, 2024, that the moon was made up of “gases” and that she still wants to be among the first people who live there.

Jackson Lee, 74, gave a speech to a crowd of teenage students outside of Houston’s Booker T. Washington High School, during which she made several scientifically dubious comments ahead of the celestial phenomenon, according to the Daily Wire.

“You’ve heard the word ‘full moon.’ Sometimes you need to take the opportunity just to come out and see a full moon is that completely rounded circle, which is made up mostly of gases. And that’s why the question is why or how could we as humans live on the moon? Are the gases such that we could do that?” she said.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee claims the moon is “made up mostly of gases”pic.twitter.com/dgnXCZwwZO — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 9, 2024

After asking her rhetorical questions, Jackson Lee continued her speech.

“The sun is a mighty powerful heat, but it’s almost impossible to go near the sun. The moon is more manageable. And you will see in a moment — not a moment, you will see in a couple of years, that NASA is going back to the moon,” she said.

Additionally, the politician claimed that the moon gave off “unique light and energy” and gave an even stranger description of why the solar eclipse was happening, the news source reported.

“I don’t think we’ve been on the moon the last 50 years. So we will be landing on the moon. What you’ll see today will be the closest distance that the moon has ever been in the last 20 years. Which means that’s why they will shut the light down because they will be close to the Earth,” she said.

Jackson Lee then talked about how she wanted to be among the first people who would live on the moon.

“I don’t know about you, [but] I want to be first in line to know how to live and to be able to survive on the moon. That’s another planet which we’re going to see shortly,” she said.