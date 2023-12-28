Chicago Mayor Slams Biden over Sanctuary Cities’ Neglect: ‘Not Sustainable’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke candidly on Wednesday about President Joe Biden’s lack of attention to American cities amid rampant illegal immigration.

During an interview on CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow, Johnson was asked if he echoed the dire concerns of the Democrat mayor of Eagle Pass, Texas that Biden is turning a blind eye to the surge of illegal immigration in the U.S.

In response, Johnson said, “What I have said repeatedly is that we have to have coordination. Since taking office, we have had an uncoordinated approach. What I have worked to do instead of having chaos is provide structure and calm around the situation and without significant federal support, this is not sustainable.”

Earlier in the interview, Harlow aired Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas’s remarks criticizing the federal government’s lack of decisive action on the border.

“Our city here in Eagle Pass we have been getting slammed with two to 3,000 people a day and it’s just an unfair, unethical situation what’s going on here in Eagle Pass. We feel ignored by the federal government,” Salinas said on Wednesday.

Mayor Rolando Salinas (D) of Eagle Pass, Texas, says the city has been “slammed” with thousands of illegal immigrants every single day: “It’s just an unfair, unethical situation … we feel ignored by the federal government.” pic.twitter.com/f2BbXmeTzg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 27, 2023

Johnson echoed Salinas’s sentiments regarding the immigration strain affecting both Chicago and Eagle Pass. “This certainly has been a remarkable challenge that my administration has had to face, and quite frankly, a challenge that we are experiencing all over the country,” he said.

The Chicago mayor revealed that approximately 15,000 illegal aliens live in taxpayer-funded shelters. He also said that about 4,500 immigrant children were enrolled in the Chicago Public School system.

However, Johnson pointed to Gov. Gregg Abbott, R-Texas, claiming he contributed to the immigration chaos in Chicago by sponsoring buses that transport undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities.

Democrat Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says “it’s the entire country that is now at stake” if Congress doesn’t pass a “pathway to citizenship” for the millions of illegal immigrants pouring across the open southern border pic.twitter.com/v12GGsFkl3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 27, 2023

”What I called for repeatedly is a coordinated approach between state and local municipalities so that we can address this crisis. As far as what the federal government is doing, I have said we need more resources,” he said.

He continued, “Without real significant investment from our federal government, it won’t just be the city of Chicago that won’t be able to maintain this mission. It’s the entire country that is at stake. In no way what the state of Texas is doing is helping the cause.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson warns that every city service is on the verge of collapse thanks to the illegals pic.twitter.com/pLwYS6Kak2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 27, 2023

Johnson’s remarks followed widespread, yet bipartisan, criticism aimed at the Biden administration for allowing uncontrolled illegal immigration in the country. New York City has similarly faced the impact of the influx of illegal aliens.

“The federal government said to New York City: ‘We’re not going to do our job — you do our job. You take care of 4,000 people a week, Eric, you and your team,’” Adams said about border crossing, according to the New York Post.