Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Chicago Mayor Slams Biden over Sanctuary Cities’ Neglect: ‘Not Sustainable’

'[W]ithout significant federal support, this is not sustainable...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke candidly on Wednesday about President Joe Biden’s lack of attention to American cities amid rampant illegal immigration.

During an interview on CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow, Johnson was asked if he echoed the dire concerns of the Democrat mayor of Eagle Pass, Texas that Biden is turning a blind eye to the surge of illegal immigration in the U.S. 

In response, Johnson said, “What I have said repeatedly is that we have to have coordination. Since taking office, we have had an uncoordinated approach. What I have worked to do instead of having chaos is provide structure and calm around the situation and without significant federal support, this is not sustainable.”

Earlier in the interview, Harlow aired Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas’s remarks criticizing the federal government’s lack of decisive action on the border. 

“Our city here in Eagle Pass we have been getting slammed with two to 3,000 people a day and it’s just an unfair, unethical situation what’s going on here in Eagle Pass. We feel ignored by the federal government,” Salinas said on Wednesday.

Johnson echoed Salinas’s sentiments regarding the immigration strain affecting both Chicago and Eagle Pass. “This certainly has been a remarkable challenge that my administration has had to face, and quite frankly, a challenge that we are experiencing all over the country,” he said.

The Chicago mayor revealed that approximately 15,000 illegal aliens live in taxpayer-funded shelters. He also said that about 4,500 immigrant children were enrolled in the Chicago Public School system.

However, Johnson pointed to Gov. Gregg Abbott, R-Texas, claiming he contributed to the immigration chaos in Chicago by sponsoring buses that transport undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities.

”What I called for repeatedly is a coordinated approach between state and local municipalities so that we can address this crisis. As far as what the federal government is doing, I have said we need more resources,” he said.  

He continued, “Without real significant investment from our federal government, it won’t just be the city of Chicago that won’t be able to maintain this mission. It’s the entire country that is at stake. In no way what the state of Texas is doing is helping the cause.” 

Johnson’s remarks followed widespread, yet bipartisan, criticism aimed at the Biden administration for allowing uncontrolled illegal immigration in the country. New York City has similarly faced the impact of the influx of illegal aliens. 

“The federal government said to New York City: ‘We’re not going to do our job — you do our job. You take care of 4,000 people a week, Eric, you and your team,’” Adams said about border crossing, according to the New York Post.

