Trump: Iran War is ‘Pretty Much’ Finished

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump reportedly said Monday that the U.S./Israel war in Iran is almost finished—a statement comes amidst indications that Iran is ready for a long fight.

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force,” Trump told CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang, adding that the U.S. is far ahead of its four- to-five-week timeline.

Trump also told Jiang that he has “no message” for the newly minted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who officially succeeded his father earlier Monday.

NEW—In a phone interview, President Trump told me the war could be over soon: “I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.” He added that the U.S. is “very far” ahead of his initial 4-5 week estimated time frame. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 9, 2026

Additionally, the president said he’s mulling about “taking over” the Straight of Hormuz.

“They’ve shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it’s going to be the end of that country,” he reportedly added.

The war has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, at least 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, according to officials. Another person died in Israel of an asthma attack on her way to a shelter. Israel reported its first soldier deaths on Sunday, saying two were killed in southern Lebanon, where it is fighting Hezbollah.

The younger Khamenei’s appointment has marked a new sign of defiance by Iran’s embattled leadership after more than a week of heavy U.S. and Israeli bombardment, suggesting that Tehran is not close to giving up on what it considers a fight for the country’s existence.

Indeed, around the same time Trump’s comments were reported, an Iranian general reportedly said his military is ready for a 10-year war.

JUST IN – IRGC Brigadier General Ibrahim Jabari: We are ready to fight a decade of war with the United States. At least ten years — Tehran Times — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 9, 2026

Meanwhile, numerous military pundits have warned that America’s stockpile of missile interceptors is rapidly depleting—perhaps another incentive for Trump to declare an early victory.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.