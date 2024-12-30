Quantcast
Trump Takes Aim at Former GOP House Speaker for ‘One of the Dumbest Political Decisions’

'The Democrats must be forced to take a vote on this treacherous issue NOW, during the Biden Administration, and not in June...'

President-elect Donald Trump, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump took aim at former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday for “one of the dumbest political decisions made in years.”

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump unleashed on McCarthy, who he called “a good man and a friend of mine,” and congressional Republicans for voting to raise the debt ceiling in May 2023 until Jan. 1, 2025.

“The extension of the Debt Ceiling by a previous Speaker of the House, a good man and a friend of mine, from this past September of the Biden Administration, to June of the Trump Administration, will go down as one of the dumbest political decisions made in years,” the president-elect wrote.

Trump warned that his incoming administration would inherit what was supposed to be President Joe Biden’s problem, adding that the GOP’s move achieved “nothing.”

“There was no reason to do it – NOTHING WAS GAINED, and we got nothing for it – A major reason why that Speakership was lost. It was Biden’s problem, not ours. Now it becomes ours. I call it ‘1929 ‘ because the Democrats don’t care what our Country may be forced into. In fact, they would prefer ‘Depression’ as long as it hurt the Republican Party,” he said.

Trump called for the House to force Democrats to go on record in a debt ceiling vote before he takes office on Jan. 20, 2025. The last time the legislative body voted on the issue was on May 31, 2023, and it passed in a bipartisan 314-117 vote, according to The Hill.

“The Democrats must be forced to take a vote on this treacherous issue NOW, during the Biden Administration, and not in June. They should be blamed for this potential disaster, not the Republicans!” Trump wrote.

Following Trump’s comments, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., took a swipe at McCarthy, who he spearheaded a successful effort to remove as GOP speaker.

“@realDonaldTrump blames @SpeakerMcCarthy for ‘one of the dumbest political decisions made in years’ on the Debt Limit – and points out that this is why McCarthy lost the speakership,” Gaetz, who resigned from Congress after being tapped by Trump as his first attorney general pick, wrote on X. “NO LIE DETECTED!”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

