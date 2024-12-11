Trump to Send Kimberly Guilfoyle Overseas amid Rumors of Split w/ Son

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kimberly Guilfoyle as the U.S. ambassador to Greece late Tuesday amid rumors that her relationship with son Donald Trump Jr. has ended.

Although Donald Trump Jr. did not yet publicly confirmed a breakup with Guifoyle, to whom he was engaged for years, the incoming first son was spotted in photos shared by Daily Mail on Monday taking an intimate nighttime walk with socialite Bettina Anderson around Palm Beach.

Others outlets, including People magazine and the Daily Beast, picked up the story ahead of the president-elect’s announcement.

“For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad.”

The relationship between Trump Jr., 46, and Anderson, 38, is reportedly an “open secret” in their Florida town.

The Daily Mail reported that the two spent two hours together in Buccan as part of Anderson’s birthday celebration, just three months after the outlet reported on their first seen outing at another Palm Beach restaurant.

‼️Don Jr has a new flame.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson hold hands in Palm Beach📌 https://t.co/5J4C1XnEFI pic.twitter.com/b5r6dN16QY — ♪メღ Debra Whyte ♪メღ (@debrawhyte) December 11, 2024

Trump Jr. started dating Guilfoyle, 55, in mid-2019. The former co-host of Fox News’s The Five has been a loyal ally of the president-elect for years despite her prior marriage to Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.

“Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation,” Trump wrote. “Congratulations Kimberly!”

As ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle will likely live within the country she was appointed to represent, as ambassadors typically do. Therefore, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle are expected to be separated by an ocean as the incoming first son pursues his new fling.

“I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate,” Guilfoyle wrote on X. “President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across the world.”

I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate. President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across… pic.twitter.com/ThyyDwOTNk — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 10, 2024

Trump Jr. congratulated Guilfoyle on X, writing, “I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First.”

I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First. pic.twitter.com/S3FjxqCgCx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 10, 2024

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle got engaged on Dec. 31, 2020. Nearly four years later, the two have still not tied the knot.

Sources familiar with the Trump family reportedly told the Daily Mail that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were “waiting until the inauguration” on Jan. 20, 2025 to announce their split.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.