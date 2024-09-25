Ex-Fox Host Reveals 20-Yr. Beef w/ Kamala as Rumors Swirl over Trump Split

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Republican strategist Kimberly Guilfoyle affirmed on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris narcissistically tried to block her from a job in California when both women were emerging legal stars.

Guilfoyle, who is now engaged to Don Trump Jr. and is a former Fox News host, made these assertions in an interview with the liberal New York Times, recalling events from over 20 years ago.

“She pretended to be a member of the hiring committee, which didn’t exist,” Guilfoyle said, referring to Harris, then an assistant district attorney in San Francisco.

This story has resurfaced amid media-created rumors that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. may have split.

The feud dates back to the early 2000s, according to the SF Gate. Guilfoyle had previously worked in the San Francisco DA’s office but was fired in 1996 following the election of a new district attorney.

She then moved to the Los Angeles DA’s office, located roughly six hours from San Francisco. When she sought to return to San Francisco, Harris allegedly plotted to intervene.

According to the Times, Harris—who later became a district attorney, senator, and vice president—told Guilfoyle there were no jobs available at the office.

However, Harris’s superior hired Guilfoyle despite the future vice president’s pleas. Harris denied the allegations, vaguely claiming that she reached out to Guilfoyle to offer “help.”

“I never suggested to her there wasn’t a job for her in the San Francisco D.A.’s office — of that, I’m very clear,” she told the SF Gate in 2003.

Guilfoyle was married to then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006. They met in the mid-1990s.

At the same time, Harris held a romantic relationship with then-California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown, then a married man.

She ran for San Francisco district attorney in 2003, holding the position until 2011 before running for attorney general.

In 2003, Guilfoyle stated, “The bottom line is she didn’t want me there,” referencing her tensions with Harris.

“She called me and said basically that she was on the hiring committee and in charge of the budget for the D.A.’s office, and that I should have gone through her if I wanted to return to the D.A.’s office — and that there was no money to hire me,” Guilfoyle added.

Harris has developed a reputation for being ruthless and self-serving.

In 2020, Biden suspected her of orchestrating negative hit pieces targeting other women he considered for his vice presidential pick.

Among those considered were Susan Rice and then-Reps. Karen Bass and Val Demings, all of whom faced intense scrutiny from damaging articles during the campaign.