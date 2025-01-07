Trump: FBI Knows Identity of J6 Pipe Bomber

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump said at a Tuesday press conference that the FBI knows the identity of the person who planted pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic national committees’ offices the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

Addressing questions about whether he’ll pardon J6ers, Trump said he would issue “major pardons.” He defended this on the grounds that the crowd of so-called insurrectionists was almost entirely unarmed, and that the only person murdered on Jan. 6 was unarmed protestor Ashli Babbit.

“And why didn’t they find the pipe bomber?” Trump then asked. “You know, they know who the pipe bomber is. The FBI knows who it is.”

Trump destroys Jan 6 BS Narrative pic.twitter.com/IRdQYx73M2 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) January 7, 2025

Trump’s remarks came on the heels of the FBI trickling out some new info on the cold case, including that the suspect is 5 feet 7 inches tall. The bureau also was also posting previously unreleased video of the suspect placing one of the bombs. Trump’s remarks also follow a bombshell report from Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., and the House Administration Committee suggesting an FBI coverup.

“After more than 1,400 days since two pipe bombs were placed on Capitol Hill, the FBI has made no arrest and has charged no individuals with planting the explosive devices,” Loudermilk’s report said. “Since its initial progress in the early weeks and months of the investigation, there has been little meaningful progress toward the apprehension of the suspect.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to be tight-lipped on the subject, despite the fact that her motorcade drove past the DNC pipe bomb on Jan. 6. Harris left the Capitol at 11:21 a.m. arrived to the DNC at 11:25 a.m., but the nearby pipe bomb wasn’t discovered until 1:07 p.m. by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer.

The lack of answers have driven many to suspect that it may have been a false-flag attempt overseen by the feds themselves to divert law enforcement from the Capitol right as the Jan. 6 protest was turning violent.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., asked DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz last September whether the pipe bomber was an FBI informant, and the IG said he couldn’t recall.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.