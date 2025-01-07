Will Dems in Congress Have ‘More Fun’ as the Minority Party?

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Trump impeachment hoaxer Jamie Raskin suggested Monday night that Democrats in Congress will have “more fun” as the minority party under the second Trump administration.

The Democrat congressman from Maryland told Daily Show comedian Jon Stewart that “being in the minority party is a lot more fun.”

“I don’t know who’s in charge of the Democratic Party. I don’t know the direction you’re going,” Stewart said.

He asked Raskin, who lead the charge during President-elect Donald Trump’s second sham impeachment, whether he found it “enlivening” that Democrats have the chance to reform their party beyond the leadership of its Obama-Pelosi underbelly following the historic election loss of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Dem Rep. Jaime Raskin tells Jon Stewart “being in the minority is definitely a lot more fun.” pic.twitter.com/podqoj7zQ9 — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) January 7, 2025

“Yes, and being in the minority definitely is a lot more fun,” he told the Daily Show host. “And it invites a lot of creativity and it’s, you know, it’s a riot.”

Raskin added, “We now have the opportunity to organize for massive Democratic victory in 2026, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. Because we think that everywhere they’re heading is so extreme that the vast majority of the American people are gonna reject it.”

He then went straight into a political rant laced with pro-abortion and pro-illegal immigration talking points.

🚨FLASHBACK 🚨 In 2019 Rep. Raskin didn't think a House vote was needed to launch an impeachment inquiry. “There is no formal constitutional or statutory or even the House rule for how an impeachment inquiry is to begin, and so it means different things to different people." pic.twitter.com/bE1tihy1aF — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 28, 2023

Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who led Trump’s impeachment, struggled to explain how Trump’s felony charges are not “a stretch” on CNN. “He definitely cooked the books, which is a misdemeanor in New York, as I understand it…” pic.twitter.com/z4xJ8By2GD — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) April 25, 2024

In August 2024, Raskin proposed weaponizing the U.S. Constitution to “disqualify” Trump from the presidency on Jan. 6, 2025—the day of the president-elect’s election certification.

Clip of Raskin threatening to use force to fight “Trump mobs” on Jan 6, 2025 to remove Trump under insurrection clause is 💯 real. Here is another clip from same event where Raskin denounced SCOTUS for pending CO insurrection decision and blames court for likely civil war. Sick pic.twitter.com/2PMWV5I2Mb — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 6, 2024

Jamie Raskin calls for getting rid of the Electoral College and having the Popular vote decide who wins the Presidential election. Terrible idea. pic.twitter.com/bALIZrgo7n — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) January 7, 2025

The vindictive Democrat, who called for “a refresh” through the abolition of the Electoral College on Monday’s episode of Inside with Jen Psaki, did not follow through on blocking Trump’s election certification, as Harris, the President of the Senate, historically made her own defeat official Monday afternoon.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.