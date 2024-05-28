Quantcast
Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Trump Endorses Freedom Caucus’s Challenger: ‘He Turned His Back’ on MAGA

'Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - The chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., speaks during a news conference at near Manhattan criminal court, May 16, 2024, in New York. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the Republican opponent of a Virginia congressman who chairs a group of House conservatives called the House Freedom Caucus. The endorsement of John McGuire, a state senator, provides a jolt of momentum for the challenger and could be difficult for the incumbent, Rep. Bob Good. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the primary challenger of House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good, R-Va. 

At the center of Trump’s support for State Sen. John J. McGuire is Good’s endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s unsuccessful presidential bid in 2024. 

“Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. “He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement – But really, it was too late.” 

Trump described McGuire as “a true American hero” who “fought the Cartels on the Front Line, and then came home and fought the drug dealers in Virginia, will ALWAYS PUT AMERICA FIRST.” 

McGuire served ten years as a Navy SEAL and was deployed to countries worldwide. He returned to Virginia in 1998, where he founded SEAL Team PT Inc., which he describes as “a fitness organization dedicated to helping teams and individuals become stronger, healthier, and more confident.” 

In response to Trump’s endorsement, McGuire wrote on Twitter, “Thank you President Trump for endorsing my campaign for Congress! Together we will fight for We the People and Save America. We can do better than Good.” 

Trump’s endorsement has received mixed reactions, as Good has served in Congress as a staunch conservative since 2021. He was elected chair of the House Freedom Caucus on Jan. 1, 2024. 

“I’m very pleased with Pres Trump’s endorsement of great patriot John McGuire and denouncement of back stabbing traitor Bob Good!” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. “Bob Good endorsed against Trump the day Trump was indicted in NY and then ran back and endorsed Trump the day his candidate dropped out.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
