Trump Endorses Freedom Caucus’s Challenger: ‘He Turned His Back’ on MAGA

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the primary challenger of House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good, R-Va.

At the center of Trump’s support for State Sen. John J. McGuire is Good’s endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s unsuccessful presidential bid in 2024.

“Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. “He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement – But really, it was too late.”

Trump described McGuire as “a true American hero” who “fought the Cartels on the Front Line, and then came home and fought the drug dealers in Virginia, will ALWAYS PUT AMERICA FIRST.”

Thank you President Trump for endorsing my campaign for Congress! 🇺🇸 Together we will fight for We the People and Save America. We can do better than Good. Join my and President Trump’s team at https://t.co/quHDdjVGoQ and VOTE in the June 18 primary! pic.twitter.com/f3ojS0bYFD — John McGuire (@JohnMcGuire4VA) May 28, 2024

McGuire served ten years as a Navy SEAL and was deployed to countries worldwide. He returned to Virginia in 1998, where he founded SEAL Team PT Inc., which he describes as “a fitness organization dedicated to helping teams and individuals become stronger, healthier, and more confident.”

In response to Trump’s endorsement, McGuire wrote on Twitter, “Thank you President Trump for endorsing my campaign for Congress! Together we will fight for We the People and Save America. We can do better than Good.”

Trump’s endorsement has received mixed reactions, as Good has served in Congress as a staunch conservative since 2021. He was elected chair of the House Freedom Caucus on Jan. 1, 2024.

“I’m very pleased with Pres Trump’s endorsement of great patriot John McGuire and denouncement of back stabbing traitor Bob Good!” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. “Bob Good endorsed against Trump the day Trump was indicted in NY and then ran back and endorsed Trump the day his candidate dropped out.”