‘F**k You!’ Biden Campaign’s Stunt Outside Trump Trial Backfires

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden reelection campaign held a political event outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump is facing trial for business records, but the event did not go as planned.

The Tuesday press conference was quickly disrupted by heckling from Trump supporters.

The event featured infamous actor Robert De Niro and former U.S. Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone, who have attacked Trump for Jan. 6.

They were met with loud protest chants as soon as they walked out for the conference.

Everything about what the Biden campaign did this morning was absolutely hilarious. They decided it would be great idea to show that Biden isn't involved in prosecuting his political opponent by having a press conference outside the NYC courtroom where they also got the date… pic.twitter.com/qV6t4FieRt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 28, 2024

Video footage showed De Niro seemingly confused, wearing a blazer and a face mask despite the 80-degree weather in New York.

“F**k you!” one man shouted, causing De Niro to struggle to continue his speech.

“It’s kinda crazy. It’s really crazy and this thing, Donald Trump, has created this. He should be telling them not to do this,” De Niro told reporters.

De Niro’s frustration with Trump’s backers appeared contradictory, as the actor has previously made vitriolic comments and threats against conservatives and MAGA supporters.

De Niro has previously described Trump as Adolf Hitler and said that Trump’s supporters “should be afraid of what’s gonna happen later when he’s not around.”

At one point during the press conference, a Biden campaign aide faced scorching questions about the alleged weaponization of the judicial system to indict Trump.

“Any media questions?” the aide asked, while ignoring a reporter who questioned, “Is this the weaponization of the Justice Department, sir?”

The aide, again ignoring the reporter, repeated, “Any media questions?”

To this, the reporter asked, “You don’t want to answer the real questions, only the fake news?”

Trump senior advisor Jason Miller scolded the Biden campaign for holding a campaign event at the courthouse.

“The Biden folks have finally done it! After months of saying that politics had nothing to do with this trial, they showed up and made a campaign event at lower Manhattan trial date for President Trump,” Miller said.

“In fact, Biden’s cronies had a printed-out campaign sign, saying “Biden-Harris,” so why the change?” he added.