Quantcast
Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Iran Could Create Nuclear Bomb Before Biden Leaves Office

'Iran may seek to establish a nuclear fait accompli before the next administration takes office in January 2025, especially if Iran perceives the new administration to be more hawkish, unpredictable or otherwise less constrained...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi waves to media and officials as he boards his plane while leaving Tehran's Mehrabad airport to New York to attend annual UN General Assembly meeting. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) U.S. foreign policy experts recently stated that Iran could build a functional nuclear weapon ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“Iran may seek to establish a nuclear fait accompli before the next administration takes office in January 2025, especially if Iran perceives the new administration to be more hawkish, unpredictable or otherwise less constrained,” the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank wrote in its recent assessment about Tehran’s potential creation of an atomic bomb.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the assessment came after it was reported that Iran sought to influence the outcome of the upcoming election, including by targeting the Trump campaign. In August of this year, the campaign announced an Iranian hack when stolen materials were sent to propaganda outlets such as the New York Times and the Washington Post.

The news source also stated that American intelligence officials previously said that Tehran opposes Trump returning to the White House, just as it did in 2020. The far-left Kamala Harris, the current Democratic presidential nominee, opposed Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal.

“[Iran is already in] the process of significantly advancing its nuclear weapons program in the coming weeks while Americans are preoccupied with politics at home and Israel is busy battling Hamas and Hezbollah,” regional analysts tracking the situation said.

According to the news source, “[the tyrannical Muslim regime] has been furiously enriching uranium, the key fuel for a bomb, at several contested military sites hidden from international inspectors.

It was reported that Iran is already on the “threshold” of a nuclear bomb. The regime needs one week to fuel its first warhead and a month for seven more — work that already has regional analysts warning that the Middle East is on the cusp of a “nuclear Oct. 7th.”

Iran currently has the technical ability and resources needed to fuel 13 nuclear bombs in just four months, which is something that happened under the Biden-Harris administration.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Urges GOP to Shut Down Govt. if There Is No Election Integrity
Next article
Trump Dominates Three-Way Debate—Jabs at Harris, Clashes w/ Biased Moderators

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com