(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) U.S. foreign policy experts recently stated that Iran could build a functional nuclear weapon ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“Iran may seek to establish a nuclear fait accompli before the next administration takes office in January 2025, especially if Iran perceives the new administration to be more hawkish, unpredictable or otherwise less constrained,” the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank wrote in its recent assessment about Tehran’s potential creation of an atomic bomb.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the assessment came after it was reported that Iran sought to influence the outcome of the upcoming election, including by targeting the Trump campaign. In August of this year, the campaign announced an Iranian hack when stolen materials were sent to propaganda outlets such as the New York Times and the Washington Post.

The news source also stated that American intelligence officials previously said that Tehran opposes Trump returning to the White House, just as it did in 2020. The far-left Kamala Harris, the current Democratic presidential nominee, opposed Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal.

“[Iran is already in] the process of significantly advancing its nuclear weapons program in the coming weeks while Americans are preoccupied with politics at home and Israel is busy battling Hamas and Hezbollah,” regional analysts tracking the situation said.

According to the news source, “[the tyrannical Muslim regime] has been furiously enriching uranium, the key fuel for a bomb, at several contested military sites hidden from international inspectors.

It was reported that Iran is already on the “threshold” of a nuclear bomb. The regime needs one week to fuel its first warhead and a month for seven more — work that already has regional analysts warning that the Middle East is on the cusp of a “nuclear Oct. 7th.”

Iran currently has the technical ability and resources needed to fuel 13 nuclear bombs in just four months, which is something that happened under the Biden-Harris administration.