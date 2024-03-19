Trump Hints He Might Deport Prince Harry If Elected

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump said this week that he would consider deporting insufferably woke British royal Prince Harry if elected in November, the Daily Beast reported.

Trump was responding to a report that the Windsor family black-sheep, who married American actress Meghan Markle, may have lied on his visa application about his drug use.

In his recent memoir, Spare, the duke of Sussex admitted to taking illegal drugs—including cocaine, cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms.

He’s spoken about them candidly on past occasions, as well, and his marijuana use was even a topic portrayed on the hit Netflix series The Crown, a fictionalized account of the family spanning several generations through the reign of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.



As noted in a recent lawsuit filed by the Heritage Foundation, Prince Harry’s drug use would have prevented him from legally entering the U.S. and obtaining a visa.

In an interview with GB News’s Nigel Farage on Tuesday, Trump said Prince Harry should not receive “special privileges” if he did, in fact, lie on his visa application.

Trump tells me Prince Harry faces an uncertain future in America if he lied on his visa application. Watch the full interview on GB News tonight at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/yALTCtYlfC — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 19, 2024

“We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action,” he said.

When pressed on whether “appropriate action” would include potentially deporting Prince Harry, Trump said, “Oh, I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”

Trump—who considered himself an admirer of the late queen but less so of her offspring—has previously questioned Prince Harry’s immigration status, saying last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference that the British royal would be “on his own” if Trump beats President Joe Biden in November’s election.

“I wouldn’t protect him,” Trump said. “He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable.”

Harry “would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump continued, noting that he thought the Biden administration had “been too gracious to him after what he has done.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their dislike of Trump clear, with Markle blasting the former president after he won the White House in 2016 as “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

In response, Trump allegedly said, “I didn’t know she was nasty.”