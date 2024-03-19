Left Triggered as Musk, Murdoch Named Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award Honorees

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) During her tenure on the Supreme Court, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was among the most liberal members at the time, maintained a storied personal friendship with one of its most conservative members, Justice Antonin Scalia.

That bond has given hope and inspiration to many, even as the political climate grows increasingly dark and acrimonious, largely due to the growing intolerance and demagogical rhetoric coming from the Left.

Sadly, Ginsburg failed to impart her virtues even to her own family, who opted instead for petty, partisan bickering rather than to bestow upon those they disagreed with an award in her name.

That ultimately led the nonprofit foundation in charge of the award to cancel the event altogether.

According to NPR, the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation presented the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Leadership Award, conceived in 2019, to “an extraordinary woman who has exercised a positive and notable influence on society and served as an exemplary role model in both principles and practice.”

Queen Elizabeth II and singer-turned-activist Barbra Streisand both received the award in previous years.

This year, the Opperman Foundation attempted to drop the sex qualifier to include both “trailblazing men and women.”

Nominees for this year’s award included Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, actor Sylvester Stallone, financier Mike Milken, Twitter CEO Elon Musk and TV personality Martha Stewart.

Ginsburg’s family came out in direct opposition to the nominees, claiming this list was an affront to Justice Ginsburg’s philosophy behind the award.

“Each of this year’s awardees has achieved notable success in their careers, and each may well deserve accolades of one form or another,” the Ginsburg family lawyer, Trevor Morrison, said in a statement to the foundation. “But the decision to bestow upon them the particular honor of the RBG Award is a striking betrayal of the Justice’s legacy.”

Musk and Murdoch, both known for their contributions to conservative media, appeared to draw particular scorn from unhinged leftists on social media, including the far-left Streisand, who—ironically enough—tweeted a statement decrying the nominees.

“Last year I was proud to accept the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award in memory of one of the most esteemed public figures in American history,” she said.

“… I join the Ginsburg family in condemning the choice of honorees this year,” she added. “I had the privilege of meeting Justice Ginsburg on several occasions, and I strongly doubt she would approve of these awardees.”

Many leftists and mainstream news publications celebrated the cancellation of the award ceremony, which was originally scheduled for April.