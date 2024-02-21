Trump Claims Chris Wallace Called to Apologize for Helping Biden in 2020 Debate

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) GREENVILLE, SC—At Tuesday’s town hall event with Fox News host Laura Ingraham in South Carolina, former President Donald Trump said he had “breaking news”: Former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace has apologized to him for assisting Joe Biden in a 2020 campaign debate.

Harkening back the 2020 campaign debates, Trump talked about when he confronted Biden about his son, Hunter Biden, receiving $3.5 million from the wife of Moscow’s former mayor. At the time, Joe Biden denied that accusation, and the debate moderator, Wallace, interrupted Trump several times before steering the debate to another topic.

The video of the incident can be seen here:

Since then, the information about Hunter receiving $3.5 million from Moscow was revealed to be true. Trump said at Tuesday’s town hall that Wallace recently called him to apologize over the situation.

“Remember I asked a question where Chris Wallace was the host, and he defended [Biden]? Chris Wallace was very nice. He called me the other day to apologize. He’d like to get together,” Trump said. “By the way, that’s breaking news.”

While Trump credited Wallace’s apology to him being “nice,” there could be another reason for the former Fox News anchor’s contrition: Since joining CNN, his ratings have plummeted to record low.

Indeed, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, averaged a measly 365,00 viewers in January 2023, the worst ratings-month since it debuted in the spring of 2022.

His ratings haven’t improved much since then. According to, RadarOnline.com, Wallace’s ratings dropped by more than 50% after he criticized TIME for naming Taylor Swift the magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year.

“According to the Nielson data released on Sunday, Wallace only garnered 60,000 viewers aged 25-54 on December 2 compared to the 122,000 viewers he garnered on November 4. That is a 51% drop,” RadarOnline.com reported in December.

In any event, Trump said he’s willing to debate Biden as many times as it takes this year—with or without Wallace helping the sitting President.

“I’ll challenge him right now,” Trump said Tuesday.

“I don’t think he’s going to debate … They give him the questions and it still doesn’t matter.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.