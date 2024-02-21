2016 All Over Again? Feds Scapegoat Russia for Biden Bribery Scandal 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Special Prosecutor David Weiss has invoked the alleged existence of Russian interference in the explosive allegations that President Joe Biden accepted a $10 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch, possibly setting the stage for a replay of the election dramas in 2016 and 2020.

In court documents filed on Tuesday, Weiss accused Alexander Smirnov, a former FBI confidential human source and the whistleblower behind the bribery claims, of fabricating the accusations. Smirnov now faces federal charges for his alleged false claims and is portrayed as having high-level contacts with Russian intelligence operatives.

“He is actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November,” federal prosecutors said of Smirnov, urging a judge not to release him. “In light of that fact there is a serious risk he will flee in order to avoid accountability for his actions.”

JUST IN: Feds say in a detention memo that Alexander SMIRNOV — charged with fabricating claims that Joe Biden was bribed by Ukrainians — had high-level contacts with Russian intelligence operatives. https://t.co/6e8TyEYgJG pic.twitter.com/ieGUn0kLqc — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 20, 2024

According to the prosecutors’ submissions, Smirnov purportedly possesses $6 million in cash, “more than enough money for him to live comfortably overseas for the rest of his life.” They also asserted that Russian intelligence was “involved in passing a story” about Hunter Biden, the embattled son of Joe Biden.

Wow. DOJ & Weiss are all of a sudden concerned about disinformation before the 2024 election, but had no problem with Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation disinformation in 2020. pic.twitter.com/qCMH5PCsUM — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 21, 2024

The allegations surfaced after Smirnov, via an FD-1023, alleged that Biden received millions of dollars in bribes from a Burisma executive in exchange for political protection. Smirnov now faces an indictment for allegedly fabricating the contents of the informant file.

Having served as an FBI confidential source for several years, Smirnov had his FD-1023 document withheld by FBI Director Christopher Wray last year, citing concerns about the source’s safety. Nevertheless, Smirnov was criminally indicted months later.

These fresh allegations could likely to be weaponized by Democrats, including the beleaguered Biden, entangled in an impeachment inquiry and other scandals affecting his re-election prospects.

Biden has already cited Smirnov’s indictment to implore House Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into him and his son to cease their efforts.

The term “Russia interference,” well-known among conservatives, has been previously invoked, sometimes baselessly, by Democrats attempting to deflect attention during times of scandal.

Most recently, the Hunter Biden laptop controversy in 2020, revealing Biden’s awareness and likely involvement in his son’s questionable business dealings, was attributed, without evidence, to a Russian disinformation campaign.

NEW: Former CIA Director who signed a letter dismissing Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian Disinfo” now says he’s backing Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley announced she’s not backing out & says she can win. So what do the “SPIES WHO LIE” have planned to help make that happen this time? pic.twitter.com/Q7GQDtjHYi — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) February 20, 2024

These unsubstantiated claims prompted major social media companies to hinder the promotion of the story reported by the New York Post. A Media Research Center poll implied that had some Democrats been aware of the bombshell, they might not have voted for Biden, potentially altering the election outcome

In 2016, former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton accused Russia of stealing the election from her. She claimed that her email servers were hacked by Russia, leading to false accusations of collusion between Russia and Trump to influence the election.