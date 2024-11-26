Trump Golf Course Assassin Shares Reasons for Failed Attempt in Jailhouse Letter

(Kyle Becker, Headline USA) Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to shoot President-elect Donald Trump at his Florida golf course in September, has written letters from jail addressed to Politico and the Palm Beach Post.

Politico reported that its letter was verified as Routh’s, based on handwriting and signature comparisons to documents linked to him by the Justice Department. Routh’s lawyers were provided with a copy of the envelope but declined to comment.

The letter to the Palm Beach Post arrived the Saturday before the Nov. 5 election, in which Trump swept the swing states in an Electoral College landslide and became the first Republican presidential candidate in 20 years to win the popular vote.

Routh is also reported to have sought out news agencies prior to the Sept. 15 attempt.

While Routh didn’t confess to the assassination attempt, he referred to himself in the Politico letter as the “Trump Alleged Shooter.”

He also drew comparisons to another man who tried to attack Trump earlier this year—Pennsylvania sniper Thomas Crooks, who succeeded in grazing Trump’s ear and injuring three others, one fatally, at a July 13 rally before he was neutralized.

In deciding to publish the letter, Politico emphasized caution, noting the risks of amplifying the political views of someone accused of attempted murder. They highlighted the fact that claims from such individuals may stem from agendas, delusions, or both.

Some have speculated that Routh’s ties to Ukrainian militants may have been a motivator. Trump has pledged to end its war with Russia through forced negotiations that would likely involve territorial concessions from Ukraine.

Routh is also reported to have had contact with an Afghan militant in Iran shortly before the assassination attempt.

In his letter, Routh expressed frustration with the U.S. political system, criticizing the two-party structure, congressional deadlock, and Trump’s policies, particularly in the Middle East.

“I am unclear how we allowed ourselves to fall into just a two-party system, but it infuriates me,” Routh wrote.

“My entire life has been plagued by D’s and R’s. It seems not long ago there was a push for the libertarian party and now a green party and maybe Truth party,” he added. “But for some reason our leaders have not allowed any other party [to] be recognized in any race.”

Routh denied being a Democrat or Republican, calling himself an independent voter. He also urged reforms like limiting presidential power and publicly funding campaigns to eliminate private donations.

“We all wonder why we end up with such flawed candidates when our system is designed to exclude most everyone,” Routh wrote.

He condemned the decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, blaming Trump for instability in the region.

However, the Biden administration’s Iranian appeasement policies have had a more direct role in fueling instability in the Middle East. After Hamas’s October 2023 invasion of Israel, the Islamic terror state funded Hezbollah to intervene in the military conflict.

With Trump’s re-election, there is already major progress being made toward a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

Trump is the single greatest threat to the two-party system that has dominated American politics for the last century. Indeed, he brought on former Democrats into his Cabinet, such as former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard (who is now a Republican), and lifelong Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (who ran as an independent prior to joining Trump’s campaign).

In other words, much like the official story about what motivated Trump’s would-be assassins, the narrative in Ryan Routh’s letter does not add up.

Kyle Becker is a former writer and associate producer for Fox News’s Hannity. He was also the director of viral media at IJReview. Follow him at x.com/kylenabecker or visit thekylebecker.com.