Trump Assassin Had Grisly ‘Diversion’ Plan to Escape Scene

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly released information reveals the details of failed assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks’s gruesome plan to escape the crime scene if his attempt had succeeded.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, revealed on Sunday that Crooks planned to use explosives as a “diversion” to escape the shooting scene.

“What’s interesting … is that he had a detonation device on him and two bombs in the car,” McCaul said during an interview with CBS News host Robert Costa on Face the Nation.

House Foreign Affairs Cmte. Chair @RepMcCaul says the shooter in the assassination attempt on former President Trump had a detonation device on him and two bombs in his car. McCaul says his plan at the Pennsylvania rally was to "assassinate the president, create a diversion by… pic.twitter.com/GBwontpg3E — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 28, 2024

“What his plan was, was to assassinate the president, create a diversion by blowing up his vehicle on the other side of the property and then he could escape,” McCaul added.

On July 13, Crooks climbed onto the roof of a building adjacent to a large Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he attempted to assassinate the former president.

Although Crooks only grazed Trump’s right ear, he fatally shot Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief and beloved father and husband. Crooks was killed on the scene.

FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed on Wednesday that Crooks used a drone to survey the rally before it began and had explosive devices in his vehicle.

“The FBI lab is exploring those explosive devices and there were. We recovered three devices. Two in his vehicle and one back in his residence,” Wray told the House Judiciary Committee.

BREAKING: FBI Director Christopher Wray confirms the FBI recovered a drone flown by Thomas Crooks in his car He claims Crooks flew the drone 2 hours before he took shots at President Trump He claims the drone was flown 200 yards away from the stage area Crooks shot at Trump… pic.twitter.com/g1VaEhyeY6 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 24, 2024

During the CBS News interview, McCaul described the attempted assassination as a significant security lapse but expressed confidence that a report will be published by the end of the year. This report is expected to outline how the Secret Service and local law enforcement failed to protect Trump that day.

McCaul also expressed confidence in the Secret Service’s ability to protect Trump from future threats but was critical of its director, Kimberly Cheatle, who resigned following bipartisan calls for her removal.

Trump has since vowed to return to Butler. “No one can ever be allowed to stop or impede free speech or gathering,” he stated in a Saturday Truth Social post.