Trump Urges AOC to ‘Keep Trying’ for Pelosi-Squashed Leadership Role

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump appeared to troll Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Wednesday after she lost her bid to become top Democrat of the House Oversight Committee.

Ocasio-Cortez, 35, was defeated Tuesday by 74-year-old Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., who was diagnosed with cancer in November. The septuagenerian’s leadership bid was backed by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who reportedly worked behind the scenes to tank the young progressive congresswoman’s campaign.

Trump urged Ocasio-Cortez to “keep trying” for a leadership role in a post on Truth Social.



“Really too bad that AOC lost the Battle for the Leadership Seat in the Democrat Party. She should keep trying. Someday, she will be successful!” Trump wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Trump’s comment on X with a sense of humor. She wrote with a laughing emoji, “Damn you know it’s bad when even Trump is feeling bad for me.”

Damn you know it’s bad when even Trump is feeling bad for me 😂 pic.twitter.com/PWF6LV7PVV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2024

Pelosi reportedly made calls to Democrat colleagues to try to stop Ocasio-Cortez from cinching a leadership role, according to Punchbowl News.

Although the New York congresswoman was reportedly in the lead for the top spot, Axios reported, Pelosi’s influence prevailed despite the former House speaker remaining overseas as she recovers from hip replacement surgery.

Connolly defeated Ocasio-Cortez in a 131 to 84 vote.

The Virginia lawmaker will replace 62-year-old Rep Jamie Raskin, D-Md., as top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said he was “a big AOC fan” before the New Yorker lost her leadership bid.

“I tell the press when they ask about the race for ranking member, the Democrats have nowhere to go but up after having Jamie Raskin for the last four years, so, I think AOC would be great,” Comer, a fervent Republican, told CNN on Friday.

